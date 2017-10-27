Prep Sports Weekly Replay podcast

<
Hortonville boys' soccer is the Team of the Week. Players include (back row) Ian Hoyer, Owen Engel, Jacob Bakich, (front row) Preston Long and Payton Claybaugh.
Bulldogs’ Schiedermayer headed to state
By Erik Buchinger
New London cross country runner Noah Schiedermayer: 1:40
New London/Clintonville cross country sectional results: 4:46
Hortonville volleyball sectional semifinal results: 5:29
Hortonville/New London/Clintonville boys soccer regional finals: 6:03
Team of the Week – Hortonville boys soccer: 6:25
Hortonville Teacher Power Rankings: 12:48
