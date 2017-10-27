Prep Sports Weekly Replay podcast

New London cross country runner Noah Schiedermayer joins the podcast to talk about qualifying for state. Hortonville boys' soccer is the Team of the Week. Players include (back row) Ian Hoyer, Owen Engel, Jacob Bakich, (front row) Preston Long and Payton Claybaugh.
<
>
Hortonville boys' soccer is the Team of the Week. Players include (back row) Ian Hoyer, Owen Engel, Jacob Bakich, (front row) Preston Long and Payton Claybaugh.

Bulldogs’ Schiedermayer headed to state

By Erik Buchinger

 

New London cross country runner Noah Schiedermayer: 1:40

New London/Clintonville cross country sectional results: 4:46

Hortonville volleyball sectional semifinal results: 5:29

Hortonville/New London/Clintonville boys soccer regional finals: 6:03

Team of the Week – Hortonville boys soccer: 6:25

Hortonville Teacher Power Rankings: 12:48

Music was downloaded from Accelerated Ideas and Audionautix.

Sponsors: Klein AutomotiveNicolet Coffee, New London Press Star, Clintonville Tribune-Gazette

Comments

comments

Related Posts

I-S advances

Comments comments

Falcons roll into third round

Comments comments

Johnson, Shirley M. (Koehler)

Comments comments

Powell, Rita Ann

Comments comments