Falcons roll into third round

Glodowski scores five touchdowns

By Greg Seubert

It wasn’t the start the Spencer/Columbus Catholic football team was looking for.

Senior Lukas Ellefson went down with a broken leg on the opening kickoff and it was all downhill from there, as Amherst handed the Rockets a 49-18 loss Oct. 27 in a WIAA Division 5 playoff game at Amherst High School.

The second-seeded Falcons will also be home for the third round of the playoffs, as Amherst will host No. 4 Stratford at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3. Stratford traveled to top-seeded Stanley-Boyd Oct. 27 and returned home following a 38-0 win over the Orioles.

All of Spencer/Columbus Catholic’s points came on touchdowns from Hunter Luepke, but the Falcons showed they have a few offensive weapons of their own.

Marcus Glodowski scored on quarterback runs of 17, 79 11, 65 and 14 yards and Bryce Holderman added touchdown runs of 3 and 16 yards.

Glodowski opened the scoring with a 17-yard run on Amherst’s first drive. Spencer/Columbus Catholic took advantage of Amherst’s only turnover of the game, as Glodowski fumbled a punt return after Amherst’s defense forced three-and-out on each of the Rockets’ first three drives.

The Rockets took over on the Amherst 46-yard line after the fumble and Luepke scored from 46 yards out on the first play of the drive.

Holderman gave Amherst a two-score lead with a 3-yard run with 4:19 remaining in the first half and Glodowski made it 22-6 with a 79-yard run with 53 seconds on the clock.

Amherst recovered Luepke’s fumble at Rockets’ 37-yard line with 25 seconds to go and Glodowski’s 11-yard run on the final play of the first half gave the home team a 29-6 lead at the break.

Glodowski also found the end zone with a 65-yard run on the first play of the second half, but Luepke answered by returning the kickoff 85 yards to cut the lead to 36-12.

Holderman’s 16-yard touchdown run with 8:46 to go in the third quarter made it 43-12 and Glodowski’s fifth rushing TD of the game from 14 yards out with 1:32 to go in the third quarter started a running clock.

Luepke capped the scoring with a 3-yard run with 6:26 to go in the game.

The Falcons outgained the Rockets 399-157 on the ground and 104-12 through the air.