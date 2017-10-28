I-S advances

< > Bryce Huettner makes his way to the endzone for one of his seven touchdowns for the T-Birds. Holly Neumann Photo

T-Birds defeat Wolverines in playoffs

By Holly Neumann

It was a big night for Bryce Huettner, who scored seven touchdowns, to lead Iola-Scandinavia to a 59-26 victory over Crivitz in Division 6 playoffs Oct. 27 at home.

Huettner found the end zone three times in the first quarter and four times in the second. With Ben Cady adding another touchdown, the Thunderbirds took a commanding 53-12 lead after the first half of the game.

Kyle Heise extended the Thunderbirds lead to 59-12, then before Wolverines quarterback Travis Kudick connected with Jakob Voss and later with Charles Johnsen for the final scores of the game, giving Iola-Scandinavia the 59-26 victory.

Iola-Scandinavia had a total of 518 yards – 49 passing and 469 yards on the ground.

Crivitz finished with 211 yards – 133 in the air and 78 on the ground.

Huettner carried the ball 21 times for 240 yards and Carter Kurki nine times for 140 yards.

Connor Kurki completed two of five passes for 37 yards before having to leave the game late in the first quarter with an ankle injury.

Kudick completed 5 of 13 passes for 133 for the Wolverines, while Kody Richlen had eight carries for 19 yards.

Iola-Scandinavia will now host the Marathon Red Raiders on Friday, Nov. 3 with a 7 p.m. kick off.

Marathon comes from the Marawood conference and is 8-3 overall.