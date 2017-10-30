Calling 911

Waupaca County sheriff’s report Oct. 30

• Oct. 30 – Kwik Trip, Mill Street, New London, reported that a drunk male was sleeping on their snack bar.

• Oct. 29 – Caller from the 200 block of North Main Street, Waupaca, reported at 4:11 a.m. a man out in the hallway, screaming that he had been stabbed. She said he was no longer there.

• Oct. 29 – Employee at Kwik Trip on West Fulton, Waupaca, reported at 4:14 a.m. there was a man at the store who had been stabbed in the neck.

• Oct. 29 – Caller from the 700 block of West Beacon Avenue, New London, reported that four people were in a white truck, fighting.

• Oct. 29 – Caller from the N1400 block of East Road, Waupaca, reported that someone smashed the back window of her car.

• Oct. 29 – Caller from the 300 block of West Fulton Street, Waupaca, reported a male juvenile had left the house with a steak knife after fighting with his sister.

• Oct. 29 – Caller from Veysey Lake Road, Ogdensburg, reported that his daughter took 20 sleeping pills.

• Oct. 29 – Caller from N1600 block of Sue Lane, Waupaca, reported that her husband drank a gallon of rum and was so drunk he could not walk.

• Oct. 29 – Caller from the N10000 block of Buelow Road, Clintonville, reported a vehicle driving up and down her road with its lights off.

• Oct. 28 – Caller from E400 block of Cobbtown Road, Farmington, reported a smashed mailbox.

• Oct. 28 – Caller from 300 block of North Washington Street, reported that someone threw a used syringe in her garbage.

• Oct. 28 – Weyauwega police found someone sleeping by a soda machine.

• Oct. 27 – Caller from E8600 block of Dey Road, New London, reported that a mailbox was demolished.

• Oct. 27 – Caller from N4400 block of Larry Road, New London, reported damage to a fence and a mailbox.

• Oct. 27 – Caller from the E500 block of Wolf River Road, Iola, reported that her son’s ex-girlfriend was assaulted by her current boyfriend.

• Oct. 27 – Northport Convenience Store, State Highway 54, New London, reported a gas drive-off.

• Oct. 27 – Caller from 400 Grove Street, Manawa, reported that his neighbor inside the apartment building was playing his stereo very loudly all night long.

• Oct. 27 – A mailbox was reported stolen from the E5600 block of Swan Road, Manawa.

• Oct. 26 – Caller from N2400 block of Parfreyville Road, Waupaca, reported that someone drove through their yard and damaged the fire-number post.

• Oct. 26 – Weyauwega-Fremont Middle School requested an officer to respond to some drug paraphernalia.

• Oct, 26 – Caller from the N12000 block of Helgeson Road, Iola, reported that two pickup trucks were chained together and playing tug-o-war in the middle of the road.

• Oct. 26 – Caller from E8500 block of Shady Grove Lane, Fremont, reported that he suspects somebody is poisoning his dogs.

• Oct. 26 – Caller from the E1500 block of Moen Road, Iola, reported that her daughter is being harassed by her ex-boyfriend via Facebook.

• Oct. 26 – A woman came into the Waupaca Police Department and reported a sexual assault that occurred in the 1980s.

• Oct. 25 – A caller from the N100 block of County Trunk E, Waupaca, reported that a woman is threatening her and sending her harassing Facebook messages.

• Oct. 24 – A woman from the 100 block of Crestview Lane, Waupaca, reported that a car sat in front of the house shortly before 3 a.m., then shined its lights into a window. The car returned later in the day, driving slowly through the neighborhood. When they tried to take a photo, it sped away.

• Oct. 24 – A 91-year-old woman on County Trunk QQ, Waupaca, reported that she gave all her personal information to someone claiming to be with the Social Security Office because they said they were going to issue her a new number.

• Oct. 24 – Caller from the N2700 block of Lind Lane, Waupaca, reported that his ex-wife was harassing him and his parents via Facebook messages.

• Oct. 24 – Chain One Stop, N2400 County QQ, Waupaca, reported the theft of a bottle of scotch. He has an picture of the suspect from a security camera.

• Oct. 24 – Caller from the N2800 block of Pryse Road, Waupaca, reported that her mailbox was smashed.

• Oct. 24 – A woman went into the Waupaca police station and reported that her husband took her son to Nebraska for vacation, then called and said he is not coming back and has filed for divorce.