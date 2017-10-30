Cummings, John J.

John J. Cummings, age 51, Weyauwega passed away tragically on Tuesday, October 24, 2017.

He was born on August 14, 1966 in Albany, New York. John graduated from Minerva High School, New York. John was a US Marine Corp veteran serving in Operation Desert Storm with his best friend Chad. He worked as an Electrician for the Waupaca Foundry for 21 years. He was united in marriage to Cori Friday in August of 2011. John enjoyed hunting in New York with his best friends, Fish and Gatchell. He especially loved being a father and grandfather.

He is survived by his children, Jamie, John, and Joseph; his mother Dawn Cummings, New York; grandchild Christopher John; stepsons, Casey and David; nephew Anthony; nieces Angela and Gianna; a brother Randy Cummings; a sister, Lisa (Joe) Thomas; uncle Larry Cummings and the mother of his children Rhonda (Jim) Biese. He was preceded in death by his father Perry Rivenburgh, wife Cori, grandmother Ann Buzzi; grandfather William Cummings, uncle Billy Cummings, uncle John Cummings and an aunt Patricia Levin.

Funeral services for John will be held on Saturday, November 4, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Cline & Hanson Funeral Home, New London. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Full Military Honors will be held at the funeral home. www.clinehansonfuneralhomes.com