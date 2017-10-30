Halloween at Rec Center

Magician highlights annual bash
By Greg Seubert
Halloween came a few days early in Waupaca this year.
The Waupaca Parks and Recreation Department held its annual Halloween party Oct. 27 at the Waupaca Recreation Center.
Besides games, face painting, crafts and other activities. Milwaukee magician Rick Allen performed in the Augie Austin Gym and used several helpers from the audience.
<
>
Carved pumpkins lined the front of the Augie Austin Gym stage at the Waupaca Parks & Recreation Department's annual Halloween party Oct. 27. Greg Seubert Photo