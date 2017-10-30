Halloween at Rec Center

Magician highlights annual bash

By Greg Seubert

Halloween came a few days early in Waupaca this year.

The Waupaca Parks and Recreation Department held its annual Halloween party Oct. 27 at the Waupaca Recreation Center.

Besides games, face painting, crafts and other activities. Milwaukee magician Rick Allen performed in the Augie Austin Gym and used several helpers from the audience.

Carved pumpkins lined the front of the Augie Austin Gym stage at the Waupaca Parks &amp; Recreation Department's annual Halloween party Oct. 27. Greg Seubert Photo Eli Grimsley, 10, assists magician Rick Allen with a rope trick. Greg Seubert Photo
Carved pumpkins lined the front of the Augie Austin Gym stage at the Waupaca Parks & Recreation Department's annual Halloween party Oct. 27. Greg Seubert Photo

 

