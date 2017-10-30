Manawa library to host program on WWI

Emmert

Sturm Memorial Library will host “America and the First World War: Looking Back 100 Years” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7.

The program will be presented by Dr. Scott Emmert, of Manawa.

The United States entered World War I 100 years ago, and this presentation will focus on the impact the war had at home and around the world.

Emmert is a professor of English at the University of Wisconsin-Fox Valley and received his doctorate from Purdue University. He is the co-editor of “World War I in American Fiction: An Anthology of Short Stories,” a work that highlights American authors and how they wrote about the First World War.

Emmert will continue his research on this topic during the 2018 spring semester when he takes a sabbatical to conduct research on journalism and writing during World War I.

This program will tie in with other events occurring that week, including the Veterans Day celebration at the Manawa schools and the dedication of the new Freedom Park.

People may receive more information by contacting the library at 920-596-2252 or visiting www.manawalibrary.org.