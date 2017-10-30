Penney, Ethel M.

Ethel M. Penney of Waupaca, age 97, passed away on Friday, October 27, 2017.

She was born in Plover on June 28, 1920 to the late Joe and Grace (Madson) Moore. Ethel married Norman Penney in 1946.

She will be sadly missed by her husband, Norman; son, Ronald (Mary) Trindal of PA; daughters-in-law, Diane Trindal of Weyauwega and Millie Trindal of Mayville, WI; brother, Joe Moore of Janesville; grandchildren: Mike Trindal, Nick (Corin) Trindal, Bob (Kim) Trindal, Steve Trindal, Debra (Rick) Pagel, Vicky Bourassa, Sandra (Lee) Byrne, many great grandchildren; other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Raymond and Richard; grandsons, Joe and John Trindal; granddaughter, Ann Trindal; brothers, Henry, Clair and Roger; sisters, Berta Batten, Evelyn, Arlene and Joyce.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 4, 2017 at Barton Cemetery, Town of Farmington, WI. The Maple Crest Funeral Home of Waupaca is assisting the family with arrangements.

Special thanks to Pastor Carl Ferguson and the Waupaca Christian Church members and the Crossroads Care Center.