Two face felony charges

Police found their suspect hiding in the attic.

His girlfriend was found under a pile of clothes and blankets in the closet.

Steven J. Cooper, 34, Waupaca, is charged with failure to comply with an officer and obstructing an officer. He also faces a felony charge of delivery of heroin.

Justine N. Radaj, 34, Marshfield, is charged with aiding a felon, encouraging a probation violation and obstructing an officer.

At 2:35 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11, Sgt. John Helgeson and Officer Tom Grant, with the Waupaca Police Department, and Waupaca County deputies Bryan Strobusch and Nick Traeger went to Cooper’s residence on the 200 block of Pine Street, in Waupaca, to arrest him.

Cooper was reportedly involved in a controlled heroin buy through the Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force.

The man, who answered the door, told the officers Cooper had gone to a home on North Division Street.

Officers did not find Cooper there.

Waupaca Police Officer Diane Flatoff was informed at 3 p.m. that Cooper had been seen running into the house on Pine Street.

The officers returned and Traeger noticed a hand move the curtain, then disappear.

The officers knocked on the door but nobody answered.

While the officers were standing outside the house, Cooper called Waupaca County dispatch and his call was forwarded to Helgeson and Traeger.

According to the criminal complaint, Cooper said he was in Iola and would turn himself in within an hour.

The officers told Cooper they believed he was being untruthful because they knew he was inside.

Cooper repeatedly told the officers he was not in the house, even though he knew how many officers were outside and named specific officers.

At 4 p.m., the man who had answered the door earlier returned home.

His name was on the lease, and he gave the police permission to the enter the home.

Officers went inside and announced their presence several times, but nobody answered.

The tenant indicated Cooper’s bedroom.

When Traeger entered the bedroom, he saw numerous bags blocking the closet door.

When he cleared the bags and opened the closet, Traeger found Radaj lying on the floor, under blankets and clothes.

While speaking to Radaj, Traeger heard a sound in the attic.

Officers found the attic entrance in the laundry room. They opened the door and ordered Cooper out. He did not answer.

Traeger then called Deputy Bill Zeamer and asked him to bring his K-9 to assist.

Traeger informed Cooper an apprehension dog was on its way and “it would be in his best interests to come out.”

Cooper came out of the attic at 4:22 p.m., the complaint says.

Judge Raymond Huber set a $5,000 cash bond as a condition of Cooper’s release.