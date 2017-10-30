Wanty, Richard “Dick” Joseph

Richard “Dick” Joseph Wanty, age 82, of Waupaca passed away peacefully at his home on October 28, 2017.

Dick was born in the Town of Lanark in Portage County, Wisconsin on September 1, 1935, to Alfred C. and Edna M. (Boushley) Wanty. He married Arylene J. Bellile on September 10, 1955 at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church in New London. Dick got the nickname of “Wheels” in high school because of his speed. He was an avid baseball and softball player, bowler, golfer, fisherman, hunter, and was known for in-the-park homeruns on a bunt. He enjoyed coaching his sons’ baseball teams even more than playing the game himself. Dick was a home builder starting out with his dad and brothers and then working with his sons, Mike and Tim. He retired at the age of 65 after 45 years and many happy customers. Dick was a devoted member of the St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church Knights of Columbus in Waupaca. He and his good friends later formed the ROMEO’s – Retired Old Men Eating Out – which he enjoyed immensely.

Dick is survived by his wife of 62 years, Arylene; seven children: Cheryl (Mike) Knutson of Berlin, WI; Rhonda Rice, Julie (Steve) Delfosse, Mike (Angie) Wanty, all of Waupaca, WI; Becky Morgan of Scandinavia, WI; Jane (Bryan) Avery, and Tim Wanty, all of Waupaca, WI; grandchildren: Michelle Knutson, Melissa Knutson, Tyler (Brandi) Knutson, Gregg Rice, Scott Rice, Joe Rice, Josh (Tracy) Rice, Jessica Rice, Alysia (Josh) Dillenberg, Steve (Sarah) Delfosse, Elizabeth Delfosse, Taylor Wanty, Clay (Lexie) Wanty, Bailey Wanty, Jeremy Morgan, Steve Morgan, Lindsey (Travis) Heckens, Ashton Avery, Connor Avery, Gabrielle Avery, Brandon Wanty, Kadin Wanty, and Makiya Wanty. He is also survived by 20 great-grandchildren with one on the way; three sisters, Norma Schultz of Waupaca, WI; Shirley (David) Strange of Appleton, WI, and Mary (Paul) Frazer of Bowie, MD; sisters and brother-in-law, Helen Wanty, Violet Wanty, Andrea Wanty, Kay Brush, Sharon Werdin, and Fred (Mary) Bellile; former son-in-law, Jim Morgan; Mike Rice; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, relatives, and good friends. Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Edna Wanty; in-laws, Fred and Helen Bellile; a grandson, Tristan Knutson; six brothers, Joseph and David Wanty (twins), Leor “Bud” Wanty, Lloyd Wanty, Raymond “Ray” Wanty, and William “Bill” Wanty; three sisters, Dorothy Peskie, Marge Pryse, and Phyllis Stiebs; two sisters-in-law, Bev Wanty and Donna Southard; and five brothers-in-law, Donald Peskie, Louie Pryse, Merle Schultz, Gordie Werdin, and Pat Brush.

The family encourages everyone planning to attend either the visitation or funeral to wear Packer, Badger, Brewer, Bucks, Lakemen, or Comet apparel to honor Dick’s love of all sports. A Funeral Mass will be on Saturday, November 4, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church in Waupaca, WI. Father Amalraj Roche will preside. A visitation will be held on Friday evening, November 3rd, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Holly Funeral Home in Waupaca and also on Saturday morning from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church. Burial will take place at a later date at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Cemetery in Waupaca. The Holly Funeral Home of Waupaca is assisting the family with arrangements.