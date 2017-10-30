Wilson, Gary H.

Gary H. Wilson of Waupaca, age 66, passed away on Saturday, October 28, 2017 at the Wisconsin Veterans Home.

He was born in Waupaca on July 15, 1951 to the late Howard “Speed” and Delores (Hagen) Wilson. He was a veteran of the Army, serving during the Vietnam Conflict. Gary enjoyed hunting, fishing and the outdoors before his health declined. He organized an annual fishing trip on Lake Michigan for many years. He participated in shoot to retrieve field trials with his dog, Poncho. Gary worked with Gateway Real Estate doing maintenance on rental property, he especially enjoyed electrical work. He was fondly nicknamed Sparky. Prior to that he worked at Churny Cheese.

He will be sadly missed by his sons, David (Kathy) Wilson of Waupaca; Patrick (Soriya) Wilson of Ruskin, FL; grandchildren: Dylan, Candice and Olivia Wilson, Paige, Shasi and Desiree Pierotti; siblings: Lanae (Thomas) Carroll, Brian and Sharon (Norman Minton) Wilson all of Waupaca; special travel buddy and former wife, Darlene Schmaltz of Ruskin, FL; nieces: Becky Krizan, Vickie Wilson and Julie Cline; nephew, Brad Wilson; aunts, June Spehn and Burnell Morton, many cousins and friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by brothers, David, John and Bradley Wilson, and a niece, Michelle Wilson.

The Memorial Visitation will be on Thursday, November 2, 2017 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Maple Crest Funeral Home of Waupaca. Our entire family would like to thank the nursing staff and others at the Wisconsin Veterans Home for their kindness and respect shown to Gary while he was residing there for the past two years. You have our gratitude.