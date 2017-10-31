Gilbertson, Marguerite “Marge”

Marguerite “Marge” E. Gilbertson, age 93, Weyauwega, passed away on Monday, October 30, 2017 at Park Vista, Waupaca.

She was born on April 9, 1924 in the Town of Lebanon (Waupaca County), daughter of the late Paul and Minnie (Gresen) Mittelstaedt. She attended Lebanon Consolidated School and then graduated from Manawa High School in 1942. On September 20, 1947, she was united in marriage to Nathan Gilbertson in Oshkosh. Through the years she worked at the Weyauwega Cleaners, Don Radtke Real Estate and retired from the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King.

Marge is survived by her children: Gloria (Jerry Rozner) Gingle, Plover; Nancy (Jack) Meidl, Manawa; Patricia (Mark) Robinson, Appleton; grandchildren: Jennifer Gingle, Plover; Dan Meidl, Manawa; Mike (Kelly) Meidl, Manawa; Steve Kroiss, Seattle, WA; Ryan (Janna) Kroiss, Two Rivers; Sam Robinson, Appleton. She is further survived by her beloved great-grandchildren, Devin and Alex Meidl, Addie and Caleb Kroiss; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Nathan, sisters: Irene (Ed) Domke, Esther (Louis) Butz, Lillian (Fred) Hofferber, Ruth (Donald) Thews; brothers: Otto (Helen) Mittelstaedt, Paul (Crystal) Mittelstaedt and Robert (Helen) Mittelstaedt; and her best buddy, Brandy.

Funeral services for Marge will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, November 3, 2017 at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Weyauwega with Pastor Dennis Lemke officiating. Visitation will be held directly at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in the Oakwood Cemetery, Weyauwega. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established. The Cline-Hanson-Dahlke Funeral Home in Weyauwega is serving the family. www.clinehansondahlkefuneralhomes.com

The family would like to sincerely thank the staffs at both Park Vista and ThedaCare Hospice for the tender, loving care shown Marge.