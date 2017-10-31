Johnson, Mildred L.

Mildred L. Johnson, 95, a resident of Park Vista in Waupaca, formerly of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away on Friday, October 27, 2017 under hospice care at Theda Care Hospital in Waupaca following a brief illness.

Mildred was born in Syracuse, NY on June 5, 1922 to the late Albertus and Estella (Simon) Porter. She married Chester Johnson of Superior, WI on September 21, 1946 in Rhinelander, WI. Chet and Milly lived in Superior raising their four children until moving to Wisconsin Rapids in 1970. Milly went to live at Park Vista in February 2015. Milly was an avid golfer and golfed until the age of 85. She loved to play bridge and in later years enjoyed playing bingo with her friends at Park Vista and watching Judge Judy.

Milly is survived by one son, Bruce Johnson of Plymouth, MN; daughters, Christine Uhring (Frank) of San Marcos, CA and Nancy Volkman (Don) of Waupaca, WI; son-in-law, Ron Molash of Brentwood, MD; grandchildren: Dan Volkman (Hannah) of Waupaca, WI; Matt Volkman (Robin Peeters) of Arbor Vitae, WI; Heather Morelli (Mike) of Seattle, WA; Kristen Uhring of Seattle, WA; Dave Molash (Amy) of Brentwood, MD, and Mike Molash of Arlington, VA; and great-grandchildren: Dominic and Jonah Volkman and Charlotte and Olivia Poldolski all of Waupaca, WI and Mason and Mia Molash of Brentwood, MD.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 4, 2017 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Cheryl Davis will officiate. Burial will be at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services on Saturday at the funeral home.