Sexual assault charged

A Marion man is accused of groping a teenage girl.

Joseph S. Burkholder, 34, Marion, is charged with second-degree sexual assault of a child. He faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted.

On Oct. 21, Waupaca County Deputy Brittany Mathewson spoke with a 15-year-old girl who accused Burkholder of sexually assaulting her.

The girl said she had been at a cookout at a home in the town of Dupont.

The home had an addition without electricity where Burkholder lived with his wife and children.

According to the criminal complaint, Burkholder and the girl went into the Burkholders’ quarters to bring out some fireworks. It was dark due to the lack of electricity.

Burkholder allegedly offered the girl a drink of “moonshine,” which she declined.

The girl told Mathewson that Burkholder placed his arm around the back of her neck, put his hand down her shirt and touched her inappropriately.

“What are you doing?” the girl asked, before leaving the room.

While the girl was calling her mother from the main area of the house, Burkholder allegedly came out of his family’s quarters, laughing.

The girl said Burkholder walked closer to her and told her, “I didn’t really mean it.”

Sgt. Andrew Thorpe questioned Burkholder about the incident.

Thorpe reported Burkholder admitted to touching the girl’s breast, “but minimized the extent of the contact.”

Burkholder was released from custody on a $5,000 signature bond with the condition that he have no contact with anyone under the age of 18 except his own children.