Two killed in crash

A semi and a SUV collided shortly before 11:20 a.m. Monday, Oct. 30 on State Highway 156 east of Clintonville.

Joyce Schertz 82, the driver, and her 86-year-old husband, James Schertz, were killed in the crash.

They were from the town of Bear Creek.

According to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, a witness reported that the sports utility vehicle was southbound on County Trunk Y and failed to stop at the stop sign at State 156.

The SUV drove in front of a semi-trailer that was eastbound on State 156 and was struck broadside.

Roger Kasten, 76, Shawano, was driving the truck.

The occupants of the SUV were trapped in the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene by the Waupaca County coroner.

The driver of the semi-trailer was uninjured.