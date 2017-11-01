Benefit at Bear Lake

CLOSE

Nachtrab seeks funds for cancer treatment

By Holly Neumann

The Nachtrab family. In front Sophie, Lane and Trace. In back Ron and Christie. Submitted Photo

The “I am the 36%” fundraiser for Christie Linjer Nachtrab will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, at Bear Lake Resort in Manawa.

“Christie is an amazing person and she would do anything for her friends and family,” said Jeanna Schrank, who is organizing the event. “She is fighting for her life and the last thing she should have to worry about is how she will pay for it.”

Nachtrab was diagnosed with stage 4 throat cancer and after months of treatments, was given the news the cancer had spread and is not curable.

Given a 36 percent chance of surviving the next two years, she has chosen to try alternative medicines.

“Her body did not respond to modern medicine, so she is in Arizona seeking alternative medicine and away from her family,” said Schrank. “We wanted to throw this event for her to show her she has so many people who love and support her. She will be that 36 percent.”

The fundraiser will include a bean bag tournament, a children’s zone, food, DJ and bucket raffles.

“Bucket raffle prizes are from donations from around the community,” Schrank said.

Funds raised will be used to help Nachtrab pay for her treatments that insurance will not cover.

“Her stay in Arizona costs well over $40,000 a month and is not covered at all,” she said.

Schrank encourages everyone to buy and wear an “I am the 36%” T-shirt, which may be purchased on Amazon. Proceeds from the sales will also go to the family.

Nachtrab lives in Manawa, with her husband Ron and their children Sophie, Lane and Trace.

“The gift of life is so amazing,” said Schrank. “Watching Christie fight for it just inspires you to live it to the fullest.”