Competency hearing ordered

More charges were filed against a man facing a 43-count felony case.

Alex J. Skokan, 18, Clintonville was charged Oct. 30 with felony and misdemeanor bail jumping.

He is already in custody on a $10,000 cash bond due to prior charges.

On Sept. 30, Clintonvile Police Officer Cody Rollin and Sgt. Matthew Wright were dispatched to a Kwik Trip for a shoplifting complaint.

At the store, Rollin met with Skokan.

According to the criminal complaint, Skokan’s breath smelled of alcohol and he had a 16-ounce can of beer and candy in his pants pocket.

A breathalyzer test indicated Skokan had a .08 blood-alcohol content.

A security camera showed Skokan taking beer and candy from the store’s shelves and putting them into his pocket, the complaint says.

On Nov. 9, 2016, Skokan was charged in Waupaca County with misdemeanor theft and released from custody on a $2,000 signature bond with the condition that he not commit any more crimes.

On Sept. 18, 2017, Skokan was charged in Outagamie County with two felony counts of threatening an officer and cited for a first OWI. He was released from custody on Sept. 28 after posting a $2,000 cash bond.

Skokan is now scheduled for a competency hearing on Nov. 30.