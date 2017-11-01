‘Les Miserables’ at CHS

CLOSE

< > Members of the musical sing during their rehearsal on Monday, Oct. 30 at the Clintonville High School auditorium. Erik Buchinger photo

Students to perform musical

By Erik Buchinger

Since the beginning of the school year, students at Clintonville High School have been preparing for this weekend’s musical “Les Miserables.”

Clintonville music teacher Leah Armstrong is the director of the play and said the musical plays well for the students she has participating this year.

“It’s a big cast, which is nice because we can involve a lot of kids,” Armstrong said. “We have some really strong seniors who are boys this year, so this really utilizes them. It’s a good fit for the kids we have this year.”

Armstrong explained the plot of the upcoming musical.

“It is loosely based on the French Revolution, and it has a bit of everything with a romance story, and there’s some fighting scenes,” Armstrong said. “It also involves being unjustly accused, the struggle between right and wrong and conflict between how evil is not always evil. There’s two sides to every story.”

Armstrong said the students have been improving during rehearsals even though the music can be difficult.

“They’re doing really well,” Armstrong said. “It’s very hard music, and everything is sung. There’s no dialogue in this show at all, so for them to be able to follow the music and remember all their singing dialogue versus their songs – they have done a good job with it.”

The main character of the musical is played by student Seth Betz.

“He’s been doing really good,” Armstrong said. “He’s quite musical, and he’s picked up a lot of it very well. It’s a very hard role, and it’s got a huge range. He’s been working really hard. He’s been sick the last couple weeks, so he’s had a bit of a challenge, but he’s doing a good job.”

Betz said he attended the rehearsals but was unable to sing or speak.

“I’m doing OK now,” Betz said. “My voice isn’t totally back yet, but I think I’ll be good enough for the performances. It’s been a process getting back here.”

Armstrong said the musical is more on the adult side of any play she has done at the high school and would not recommend for real small children to attend.

“It definitely has a serious tone as compared to some of the other ones we’ve had especially from last year,” Betz said. “It’s nice to have more of a dramatic feel to it, and it’s got big characters, big events and big consequences. It’s fun.”

The musical’s show times will be held at the Clintonville High School auditorium at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3 and Saturday, Nov. 4, with the matinee performance on Sunday, Nov. 5 at 2 p.m.

“I’m pretty excited,” Betz said. “This is a really cool and dramatic musical, and I’m looking forward to it. A lot of students put a lot of hard work in this. Come show your support and see a great show.”