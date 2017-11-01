New landlords

CLOSE

Bowen Properties comes to Manawa

By Holly Neumann

Pete and Tina Bowen, of Bowen Properties II LLC, have owned rental properties for years.

After noticing the revitalization of Manawa, they decided to expand their business and recently purchased the apartments located on Center Street.

“I thought why not Manawa,” said Tina. “So I sent the owners a letter, stating that if they would ever consider selling, we would be interested. They called me a couple of weeks later.”

Pete is a carpenter by trade, and Tina is a registered nurse. They are both graduates of Little Wolf High School and are raising sons Aiden and Leif.

The couple began investing in real estate 15 years ago and found real estate is their niche.

“The property on Center Street consists of two 11-unit complexes,” Tina said. “Fifteen one-bedroom, one-bath and seven two-bedroom, one-bath.”

Their plan is to renovate the buildings.

“The town looks great and this was our opportunity to do our part,” said Tina. “Frankly they [the apartments] were some of the ugliest buildings in town, and we wanted to make these improvements and provide an affordable, locally owned option for housing.”

With five of the apartments already complete, renovations will be ongoing as the apartments open up.

During a ribbon cutting ceremony, Chamber of Commerce President Tim Trull and other community members welcomed them to the area.

“It is with great pleasure we welcome Pete and Tina Bowen, Bowen Properties to the Manawa,” Trull said.