Students aid disaster victims

Funds collected for Red Cross

By Angie Landsverk

Four Waupaca High School student organizations teamed up with the community to collect donations for the American Red Cross.

They raised $1,425 for disaster relief during last month’s Homecoming Week.

The organizations involved in the effort were Student Council, Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD), National Honor Society and FFA.

“It all just came together,” said Nancy Cummings. “It really was a united effort, and it was fun for all.”

She is the Student Council’s adviser and explained how the four groups got involved.

The idea to seek donations for the Red Cross surfaced during a Student Council meeting.

The organization decided to donate $500 to the high school’s athletic complex.

The idea behind that donation was to help make the school district a better place for the students and the community, she said.

One student then challenged them to think outside of this area, noting those in other parts of the country recently affected by hurricanes and wildfires.

Cummings said Sophie Butkiewicz remarked, “I think we also need to think beyond our own concerns and think globally.”

After District Administrator Greg Nyen announced admission to this year’s Homecoming game would be free, the Student Council saw an opportunity to seek donations to help those affected by the natural disasters.

“We decided the Homecoming game was the perfect opportunity, because people would be getting in free. Pay it forward,” said Alyssa Townsend.

The organization chose to donate the funds to the American Red Cross due to its long involvement in aiding those affected by national disasters.

The Student Council also decided to donate some of its own funds toward the effort.

Soon other student groups were on board as well.

The National Honor Society raised funds through a coin drive, Cummings said.

She said SADD donated proceeds from its 50/50 raffle the night of the game, and FFA donated a percentage of its concession sales from the football game.

“The raffle and straight-up donations from Comet fans at the game totaled $930,” Cummings said.

Cummings said it was raining that night, but the turnout was great.

“It really felt like a community effort that night,” she said. “People were generous, positive.”

It is common for those organizations to raise funds and do community projects throughout the year.

This effort brought all of them together, she said.

“Homecoming is a time to unite the student body and to celebrate our school and be proud of what we have,” Cummings said. “In the future, I hope we can continue to unite our efforts to pay it forward and help others in need.”