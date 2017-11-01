WHS stages ‘Sister Act’

CLOSE

< > Mary Zelinske is Mother Superior, and Erin Harger is Deloris in Waupaca High School's production of "Sister Act." The show opens on Thursday, Nov. 9, in the school's Performing Arts Center. Angie Landsverk Photo

Four performances slated for musical

Opening night for Waupaca High School’s annual fall musical is set for Thursday, Nov. 9.

“Sister Act” is being presented at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 9-11 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, in the high school’s Performing Arts Center.

Seating is reserved for the shows.

Tickets, which went on sale Monday, Oct. 30, are $8.

There are half-price tickets for seniors ages 62 and up for the Thursday, Nov. 9 and Sunday, Nov. 12 performances.

Tickets may be purchased at the high school office or by calling it at 715-258-4131, between noon and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The box office will be open one hour prior to each show for ticket purchases and Will Call pick up.

“Based on the calls received already, ticket sales are expected to be busy for this high energy show,” said Kathy Alan, the high school’s director of choirs and musical director.

She is leading her fourth musical at WHS as director and producer.

Long-time drama teacher Monica Reeves is again adding her talent and expertise as the drama director in this year’s production.

Together, they have poured their time and talent into leading the members of Concert Choir through the rehearsals in preparation for this annual event.

“Sister Act the Musical” was produced by Whoopi Goldberg and nominated for five Tony Awards in 2011.

The show is based on the 1992 hit movie, but this show has original music written by Alan Menken, known for his Disney hits, such as “The Little Mermaid” and “Beauty and the Beast.”

The story follows Deloris Van Cartier from a shady nightclub scene to a life in the convent.

Alan describes it as a joyous musical that uses music to bring different lifestyles and communities together, all benefitting in a positive way.

Lead roles in Waupaca’s production include Erin Harger as Deloris, the Disco Diva who is placed in the Queen of Angels Convent under witness protection, and Nathan Wachsmuth as Eddie, the cop and high school classmate who has secretly had a crush on Deloris since his teen years.

Cole Glass plays the mobster villain, and his thugs Joey, TJ and Pablo are being portrayed by Sam Abrahamson, Derek Emerson and David Pacheco-Rojas.

Mother Superior and Monsignor O’Hara are respectively played by Mary Zelinske and Connor Andersen.

There are many unique characters in the convent, including Kathy Zamarripa as Sister Mary Patrick and Madysen Waid as Sister Mary Lazarus.

Alan said the story sheds a special light on Sister Mary Robert, portrayed by Bailey Seefeldt.

Band students will fill the Performing Arts Center with the sounds of ‘70s disco, rhythm and blues.

Mark Kryshak, WHS’s band director, will conduct the band, while Alan will lead the singers from the keyboard this year.

She said this collaboration of directors adds to the precision and energy of the orchestra, as they set the groove with fun music.

The students of Dave Larson’s Theater Technology classes constructed the set for the show, and Rachel Akey’s Art Club students assisted with painting set pieces.

The students in Drama Class will be the makeup crew for each performance, and choir students from Treble Clef Choir will assist with concessions and usher corps.

“As you can see, many students are involved to make this production a reality,” Alan said. “The kids have had a lot of fun rehearsing this production, and we know that it will show in their performance.”

Zamarripa, who portrays Sister Mary Patrick, said, “I love how all of these unique and diverse varieties of students are all coming together to create such a unique and diverse musical. The friendships I have created and deepened are all because of this musical and I couldn’t be happier at how it’s showing on the stage.”

Alan said, “Join us for an evening of dynamite music and theater, as we proudly present ‘Sister Act.’”