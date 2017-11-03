Fitzner, Dixie L.

Dixie L. Fitzner passed away October 22, 2017.

She was born in July, 1929 to her parents, Samuel and Clara Patterson of Wilkinsburg PA. She met and married Arthur Fitzner in 1951. Together they raised three children, a son Arthur “Reid” who died in 1987, a son Robert “Wade,” and daughter Ardith.

Dixie was an active volunteer in her younger years assisting with the formation of a Saturday respite daycare at her local church for developmentally challenged children. She was active in the Fond du Lac NAMI chapter. She and her husband were regular members of the group and offered much needed support to area families who were dealing with the mental illness of their loved ones. She also assisted with clothing and furniture donations for those in need, and created a place for coffee and assistance for those who were troubled, or just needed a helping hand. During that time, Dixie received the RFW humanitarian award and numerous certificates for her years of service in the Fond du Lac community. Dixie enjoyed hobbies and had an eye for color and landscapes which led to her joy of painting, decorating, gardening and making beautiful quilts. She was an avid reader, great conversationalist and enjoyed discussing the latest political topic of the day. While living in Fond du Lac, she was involved in clubs as well as volunteer work. She loved to play bridge, go to Round Table discussions and participate in her Investoretts monthly meetings. During the years when her children were in middle and high school, Dixie opened her home to several foreign exchange students, one of them continued to maintain correspondence for many years following his stay. People seemed to gravitate toward Dixie, sharing their troubles and finding comfort in her words of wisdom and support. Dixie and her husband Art retired and moved to Weyauwega, Wisconsin to be closer to her daughter and grandchildren. She was a member of HCE for 16 years, and Lynwood Ladies for a number of years as well. She developed close friendships with neighbors in the area and thoroughly enjoyed the holiday get togethers with those dear friends and family.

Per her request, Dixie was cremated with no formal funeral ceremony. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established. If you wish to make a gift in her honor, make checks payable to the ThedaCare Hospice Foundation (1818 N. Meade St. Appleton, WI 54911). Please list Dixie Fitzner on the memo line and funds will be directed to the Waupaca Community Fund. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.

The family is especially grateful to Dr. Michelle Soto, Dr. Sarah Holets, nursing staff and ThedaCare Hospice for their care and support.

The O’Connell Funeral Home of Little Chute is assisting the family.