Football playoffs

CLOSE

Area teams get home games

By Greg Seubert

Three area teams are still in the hunt for a WIAA state football championship.

Amherst, Iola-Scandinavia and Wild Rose each have Level 3 home games scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3.

Amherst will host Stratford in Division 5, Iola-Scandinavia will host Marathon in Division 6 and Wild Rose will host Fall River in Division 7.

Although Amherst has not played Stratford this season, Iola-Scandinavia and Wild Rose already have wins this season over their next opponents.

I-S handed Marathon a 54-34 loss in week 2 and Wild Rose beat Fall River 27-12, also in week 2. The 9-2 Thunderbirds and 11-0 Wildcats each received a No. 1 seed for the playoffs while 10-1 Amherst, the two-time defending Division 5 state champion, is a No. 2 seed.

Amherst outscored its first two postseason opponents – Colby and Spencer/Columbus Catholic – 102-24 and will face a Stratford team coming off of a 38-0 win over top-seeded and previously unbeaten Stanley-Boyd. The Tigers are 8-2 and also have a 42-19 playoff win over Bonduel, but did not get a home playoff game after receiving a No. 5 seed.

Iola-Scandinavia opened the playoffs with a 49-7 win over Mishicot in Level 1 and a 59-26 win over Crivitz in Level 2. Marathon, a No. 2 seed, is 8-3 and has playoff wins over Northern Elite and Auburndale.

Wild Rose followed up a 49-6 win over Cambria-Friesland with a 19-0 win over Hilbert/Stockbridge in Level 2. Second-seeded Fall River has playoff wins over Tri-County and Lourdes Academy.

Iola-Scandinavia and Wild Rose are two of the 23 No. 1 seeds still alive in the playoffs. The others are Kimberly, Bay Port and Sun Prairie in Division 1; Menomonie, Waunakee, Monona Grove and Brookfield Central in Division 2; Antigo, West De Pere, New Berlin Eisenhower and Whitefish Bay in Division 3; Wrightstown and Lodi in Division 4; Grantsburg, Clinton and Cedar Grove-Belgium in Division 5; Markesan and St. Mary’s Springs in Division 6; and Black Hawk, Clear Lake and Edgar in Division 7.

Level 3 winners will advance to Level 4 games to be played at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10, on neutral fields.

Level 4 winners will then play for a state championship Thursday or Friday, Nov. 16-17, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.

The schedule for Nov. 16 Division 7, 10 a.m.; Division 6, 1 p.m.; Division 5, 4 p.m.; and Division 4, 7 p.m. The schedule for Nov. 17 is Division 3, 10 a.m.; Division 2, 1 p.m.; and Division 1, 4 p.m.

WIAA Level 3 Football Playoff Schedule

All Games 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3

Division 1

No. 2 Fond du Lac at No. 1 Kimberly

No. 2 Appleton North at No. 1 Bay Port

No. 4 Muskego at No. 2 Franklin

No. 3 Madison West at No. 1 Sun Prairie

Division 2

No. 2 Green Bay Southwest at No. 1 Menomonie

No. 3 Hartford at No. 1 Waunakee

No. 2 Waukesha West at No. 1 Monona Grove

No. 3 Brookfield East at No. 1 Brookfield Central

Division 3

No. 2 Rice Lake at No. 1 Antigo

No. 3 Notre Dame at No. 1 West De Pere

No. 2 Catholic Memorial at No. 1 New Berlin Eisenhower

No. 2 Greendale at No. 1 Whitefish Bay

Division 4

No. 4 Bloomer at No. 2 St. Croix Central

No. 2 Freedom at No. 1 Wrightstown

No. 3 Lake Mills at No. 1 Lodi

No. 6 Martin Luther at No. 4 Two Rivers

Division 5

No. 5 Stratford at No. 2 Amherst

No. 2 Elk Mound at No. 1 Grantsburg

No. 2 Lake Country Lutheran at No. 1 Clinton

No. 6 Valders at No. 1 Cedar Grove-Belgium

Division 6

No. 2 Marathon at No 1. Iola-Scandinavia

No. 4 Unity at No. 3 Regis

No. 3 Mineral Point at No. 1 Markesan

No. 2 Racine Lutheran at No. 1 St. Mary’s Springs

Division 7

No. 2 Fall River at No. 1 Wild Rose

No. 2 Potosi/Cassville at No. 1 Black Hawk

No. 3 Abbotsford at No. 1 Clear Lake

No. 2 Bangor at No. 1 Edgar