Hiker to discuss Ice Age Trail

Melanie McManus will share her adventure hiking the entire Ice Age Trail at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, at the Holly History and Genealogy Center.

She is the author of “Thousand-Miler: Adventures Hiking the Ice Age Trail.”

The Ice Age Trail, one of 11 National Scenic Trails, runs through the state of Wisconsin, including part of the Waupaca area.

McManus will have her books, published by the Wisconsin Historical Society Press, available for purchase.

The program is being sponsored by the Waupaca County Chapter of the Ice Age Trail Alliance, with refreshments sponsored by Adventure Outfitters of Waupaca.

The Holly History and Genealogy Center is located at 321 S. Main St., in Waupaca.