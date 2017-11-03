Justmann, Andrae (Andy) Richard

Andrae (Andy) Richard Justmann, age 86, Town of Farmington, Waupaca, Wisconsin, died November 1, 2017.

He was born on June 29, 1931 in the Town of Herman, Dodge County, Wisconsin to Richard Edward Justmann and Martha Elizabeth Justmann, nee Wegner. He attended Hochheim Lutheran Grade School near Theresa and graduated from Mayville High School in 1949. He was married on April 30 1952 to Shirley Joyce Narges, who preceded him in death on March 18, 1977. That marriage was blessed with five children, all surviving: Charles (Anne) Justmann of Waupaca, Thomas Justmann of Amherst, Richard (Jenni) Justmann of Alpharetta GA, David (Linda) Justmann of Somerset and Bethel Justmann of Mosinee. On October 27, 1978, he was married to Jennie Jeanette Day Werther, who survives. He is further survived by five stepsons: Thomas (Bindy) Werther of Junction City, David (JoAnn) Werther of Mapleton, Douglas (Lynn) Werther of Hartland, John (Sherri) Werther of Abingdon MD, and Mark (Barbara) Werther of Beaver Dam.

At the age of 16, he started a three piece Polka band called Andy’s Polka Boys, this soon evolved into a seven piece band and later into an eight piece band, over a period of 51 years. He was a self-taught musician who played seven instruments and wrote the arrangements for his eight piece bands. He was a member of the Wisconsin Orchestra Leaders Association and was honored as their Orchestra Leader of the Year in 1978. He was inducted into the World Concertina Congress Hall of Fame in 2002. In 2015, he received a Distinguished Service Award from the Wisconsin Polka Hall of Fame. After moving to the Waupaca area, he also played Clarinet, Sax and Concertina with the Bloomfield Concert Band. His proudest band memories were when all four of his sons played in the band. All are excellent musicians. He served many years as President of the St John’s Church council, Secretary of St John’s school board and sang in the church choir for many years, in Lomira. He served as Clerk of the Town of Lomira and many years later after buying a larger farm in the Town of Leroy, he became Town Chairman there. He also served for 13 years as vice-chairman of the Dodge County Board of Adjustment. He served as President of the Aid Association for Lutherans (AAL) Lomira – Theresa Local. He was a farmer near Lomira and later Leroy before moving to Waupaca where he worked as an estimator / supervisor for several local grading / paving companies.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Shirley, brother Carl Justmann, his sisters, Madlin Finke, Marianne Christian, and Margaret Rhode. He is survived by his wife Jennie, sister Naomi (Howard) Kriewald of Iron Ridge, sister-in-law Phyllis Narges of Waucousta. His five children and five stepchildren, grand-children: Jessica (Benjamin Schindewolf) Justmann, Brendan (Taylor) Justmann, Andrea (Luis) Quinonez, Lydia (Bradlee) Bertram, Dawn (Jack) Rinehart, Kevin (Kimberly) Justmann, William Justmann, Elizabeth (Brent) Hitchcock and Sarah Justmann. Step-grandchildren: Matthew Werther, Jennie (Ryan), Rosenow, Adam Werther, Doug Werther Jr., Bobbi Jo Werther, Eric Werther, Danny Werther, Heidi Werther and Jessica Werther. As well as 22 great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be held Monday, November 6, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church, 1120 Evans St., Waupaca, with Pastor Ron Siemers officiating. Visitation will held Sunday from 3 – 6 p.m. at the Maple Crest Funeral Home, N2620 Hwy 22, Waupaca and also on Monday at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, November 7 at 2 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Lomira. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Immanuel Lutheran Church or the Time of Grace TV program.