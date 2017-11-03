Neuville, Dallas Mae

Dallas Mae Neuville peacefully left this earth to begin her new life on Tuesday, October 31st while at the Inpatient Hospice at Theda-Care Medical Center in Waupaca.

The legacy of her life can be summed up in one word: Love. Dallas loved her family and was married to her husband Morris for 69 years. Together, they raised six children, who in turn gave them twenty wonderful grandchildren, and twenty great-grandchildren (and still counting.) Mom was an introspective, humble person about herself but had a strong disposition (as a full Norwegian!) Morris liked to refer to her as his “Little Weege” (short for Norwegian.) She was outspoken about her love for Jesus, sharing her faith with countless others throughout her life with words and action. Dallas had great compassion for people. She was an advocate for those struggling, always rooting for the underdog. Music was her passion. She could listen to a song and play it by ear, on demand and did so up until the last few weeks of her life. Dallas played organ and piano for church and for many nursing homes throughout her life. Her love for music, faith and her compassion for others was shared and passed on to many in her family. If you didn’t know our wife, mother, grandmother and friend, we wish you would have. You’d have known a woman of integrity, committed to family and her faith. You’d have known a woman who at 90 years of age had the best skin-better than any of her daughters! Her smile lit up a room! (We all thank you for the great genes, Mom…oh, and Dad!) On a more humorous note, her passions did not revolve around sports, cars, or lake living, eating out, or traveling, but she had a passionate love for those of us who did!

Other facts about Dallas. She was born in New Market, MN on April 9, 1927, the daughter of the late Edwin and Annie (Storlie) Thompson. On May 28, 1949, she married Morris Neuville in Brussels, WI. Dallas is survived by her husband Morris, her children: Tom (Marilynn) Neuville, Northfield, MN; Karen (Bill) Bretch, Coraopolis, PA; Tim (Joy) Neuville, Waupaca; Deb (Jim) Bouche, Minocqua, WI; Jen (Paul)Harrison; Madison WI and Jeff Neuville, Waupaca. She is the last surviving member of her family, preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and one very dear sister.

Please join us in celebrating her life. Funeral services will be on Saturday, Nov 4th at 5 p.m. at the Holly Funeral Home in Waupaca. Visitation will be on Saturday afternoon from 3:30 p.m. until the time of services at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Lakeside Memorial Park, Waupaca. A memorial fund has been established. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Dallas Neuville memorial fund.