Prep Sports Weekly Replay podcast

CLOSE
Pete Mroczynski spoke about the 2007 New London football when he and several members of the team returned to Bulldog Stadium for their 10-year anniversary of their state run. The New London boys soccer team joins as the Team of the Week. Pictured (L to R): Dylan Leahy, Jason Sanderfoot, Garret Locy, Hunter Gorges and Luis Siri-Marco.
<
>
Pete Mroczynski spoke about the 2007 New London football when he and several members of the team returned to Bulldog Stadium for their 10-year anniversary of their state run.

Mroczynski talks 2007 state football 

By Erik Buchinger

 

New London state cross country recap: 1:54

Clintonville/New London swimming sectionals: 2:15

New London 2007 state football coach Pete Mroczynski: 2:33

Team of the Week – New London boys soccer: 8:17

Music was downloaded from Accelerated Ideas.

Sponsors: Klein AutomotiveNicolet Coffee, New London Press Star, Clintonville Tribune-Gazette

Comments

comments

Related Posts

I-S tops Marathon

Comments comments

Falcons now 11-1

Comments comments

Fitzner, Dixie L.

Comments comments

Neuville, Dallas Mae

Comments comments