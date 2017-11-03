Salter, Glenn W.

Glenn W. Salter, age 89, of Waupaca, WI, passed away on Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at ThedaCare Medical Center in Waupaca.

He was born in Sheridan, WI on July 20, 1928, a son of the late Stanley and Gleora (Quinn) Salter. Glenn served in the U.S. Army. He married Lucille Jorgensen on December 27, 1951 in the Town of Farmington. Glenn was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Waupaca. Besides loving to garden, hunt and fish, his grandchildren were his pride and joy.

Survivors include his wife, Lucille Salter, Waupaca, WI; children: Paula (Dennis) Selvig, Evanston, IL; Barb (Terry) Nellis, Waupaca, WI; Dennis (Bette) Salter, Appleton, WI; grandchildren: Tonia Marriot, Evanston, IL; Nathan Selvig, Chicago, IL; Kyle Selvig, Evanston, IL; Mindy (Daniel) Gutzmann, Milwaukee, WI; Stacie (special friend, Eric Schuelke) Nellis, Marion, WI; Tony (Kasie) Nellis, Waupaca, WI; Jonathan (Danya) Salter, Raytown, MO; Andrew Salter, Appleton, WI and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, great-grandson – Trenton Schuelke, three brothers – Kenneth, Bobby and Stanley and a sister – Carolyn Loughrin.

Funeral Services will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waupaca at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 4, 2017 with Reverend Bryan Robertson officiating. Interment will be held at a later date at Farmington Lutheran Cemetery, Town Farmington, Waupaca Co., WI. Visitation will be held on Saturday, from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church Global Missions. The Holly Funeral Home of Waupaca is assisting the family with arrangements.