Two charged in crime spree

Two men are suspects in more than 20 vehicle break-ins.

Jordan D. Fritch, 22, Weyauwega, and Jesse M. Schmidt, 37, Fremont, are charged with burglary, felony theft and felony criminal damage to property.

On Sept. 19, Waupaca County Deputy Nate Nelson spoke with a resident of the E1200 block of Round Lake Drive in Farmington. He reported that someone entered his garage and stole a briefcase full of papers.

On Sept. 29, Nelson spoke with Schmidt at his home on the 8300 block of South Wolf River Road in Fremont.

According to the criminal complaint, Schmidt admitted to being involved in numerous vehicle entries and thefts in the Waupaca and Weyauwega areas in September.

Schmidt reportedly told Nelson that he drove his vehicle while they would “car shop.”

Fritch allegedly gave Schmidt directions where to go, then Fritch entered into cars either by smashing out a window or forcing a lock, the complaint says.

Some items stolen from the cars were then sold at pawn shops. Other items were kept.

During his interview, Schmidt reportedly told Nelson that some of the stolen items could still be found in a lower kitchen cabinet in Fritch’s home.

On Sept. 29, Nelson and other officers executed a search warrant at Fritch’s home on Alfred Street in Weyauwega.

Officers found a digital camera, hearing aid batteries, a compound bow, GPS units, jewelry, tools, credit cards, gift cards and prescription medications.

Nelson noted that Schmidt and Fritch are suspects in 22 criminal investigations in Waupaca County alone.

Schmidt was released on a $2,000 signature bond.

Fritch remains in custody on a $2,500 cash bond.

Fritch has also been charged as a repeat offender due to prior convictions for two counts of battery, four counts of theft, disorderly conduct and illegal possession of prescription drugs in five separate criminal cases in 2015.