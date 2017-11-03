Waupaca runners singled out

CLOSE

Boys named to all-conference teams

By Greg Seubert

Two Waupaca High School runners earned a spot on the North Eastern Conference’s all-conference cross country teams.

Colby Nimmer made the Second Team and Danny Esch made the Honorable Mention team based on their finishes at the conference meet, held Oct. 14 at Wander Springs Golf Course in Greenleaf.

Nimmer placed 12th in the boys’ race in 18:15, while Esch finished 21st in 18:33.

North Eastern All-Conference Cross Country Teams

First Team

Boys: Carson Polomis, Marinette; Brody Schindel, Oconto Falls; Hunter Liebeck, Luxemburg-Casco; Alex Klarner, Freedom; Tanner Kasten, Luxemburg-Casco; Koy Murphy, Freedom; Lucas Souquet, Denmark; Noah Ludemann, Oconto Falls.

Girls: Leah Kralovetz, Denmark; Lindsey Grams, Little Chute; Katelyn Kitzinger, Marinette; Lauren Vosters, Freedom; Jaci Hinz, Freedom; Faith Vania, Luxemburg-Casco; Liz Murphy, Freedom; Anika Homan, Fox Valley Lutheran.

Second Team

Boys: Justin Konitzer, Oconto Falls; Corey Van Groll, Freedom; Cameron Mauel, Clintonville; Colby Nimmer, Waupaca; Travis Westemeier, Freedom; James Vanden Berg, Little Chute; Jack Reiter, Freedom; Hunter Thelen, Fox Valley Lutheran.

Girls: Olivia Verbeke, Fox Valley Lutheran; Rayna Stordahl, Freedom; Gabby Johnson, Freedom; Autumn Canavera, Oconto Falls; Abby Murphy, Freedom; Gracie Woelfel, Little Chute; Elizabeth Langlois, Wrightstown; Carly Peters, Freedom.

Honorable Mention

Boys: Max Meyer, Little Chute; Luke Donart, Fox Valley Lutheran, Brendan Konitzer, Oconto Falls; Drake Hansen, Fox Valley Lutheran; Danny Esch, Waupaca; Caleb Kolell, Fox Valley Lutheran; Devin Baumgart, Freedom; Jared Van Haren, Oconto Falls.

Girls: Hailee Bougie, Little Chute; Kalista Arendt, Luxemburg-Casco, Kim Carivou, Marinette; Emily Krahn, Fox Valley Lutheran; Melian Bakken, Little Chute; Lauren Shefchik, Luxemburg-Casco; Hailey Witt, Fox Valley Lutheran; Kenzie Schultz, Little Chute.

Runners of the Year: Carson Polomis, Marinette; Leah Kralovetz, Denmark.