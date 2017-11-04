Falcons now 11-1

CLOSE

Amherst wins Level 3 playoff

By Greg Seubert

After outscoring their first two WIAA football playoff opponents 102-24, the Amherst Falcons were due for a close game.

That game will have to wait until Level 4.

The Falcons scored touchdowns on their first three possessions, led 34-7 at halftime and went on to hand Stratford a 52-15 loss Nov. 3 in a Division 5 Level 3 game at Amherst High School.

The win means the two-time defending state champions are one victory away from a fourth consecutive trip to the state Division 5 championship game. The 11-1 Falcons will face Grantsburg, a 40-7 winner over Elk Mound, at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10, at a location to be determined.

< > Amherst quarterback Marcus Glodowski hands off to running back Bryce Holderman. The pair combined for six rushing touchdowns in a win over Stratford. Greg Seubert Photo

Amherst quarterback Marcus Glodowski didn’t complete a pass against the Tigers, but scored on runs of 80, 41, 34, 37 and 24 yards and finished with 277 yards on 15 carries.

Bryce Holderman capped the Falcons’ opening drive with a 2-yard run with 5:37 remaining in the first quarter and Glodowski’s 80-yard run came on the first play of Amherst’s second drive.

Glodowski also scored on the first play of Amherst’s third drive, as his 41-yard run gave the Falcons a three-score lead 12 seconds into the second quarter.

A fumbled punt set Stratford up at the Amherst 20-yard line and Teddy Redman put Stratford on the scoreboard with a 20-yard run with 9 minutes to go in the first half.

Amherst answered on its next drive with Glodowski’s 34-yard TD run with 5:46 to go and his 37-yarder came with 9 seconds before the break.

A short punt set Amherst up at the Stratford 24-yard line and Glodowski’s final touchdown from 24 yards out came on the drive’s first play with 6:25 remaining in the third quarter.

Stratford fumbled the ball on its next drive and Aidan Elwood wrapped up a 51-yard drive with a 2-yard run that gave the Falcons a 46-7 lead with 16 seconds left in the third quarter.

Stratford’s final score came on Chandler Schmidt’s 60-yard pass to Dilan Dehlinger 53 seconds into the fourth quarter and Mark Handrick’s two-point conversion pass to Chase Flink.

Kadin Conradt scored Amherst’s final touchdown from 3 yards out with 4:17 to go in the game.

The Falcons outgained the Tigers 436-210, with all of Amherst’s yards coming on the ground.

Amherst improved to 11-1 on the season, while Stratford’s season ended at 9-3.

• In another Level 3 playoff game involving an area team, Fall River defeated previously unbeaten Wild Rose 8-7.