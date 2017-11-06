Calling 911

CLOSE

Waupaca County sheriff’s report Nov. 6

• Nov. 5 – Caller on the N9300 block of Hilltop Lane, Clintonville, reported that his wife found a 22-caliber rifle in a case with a bag of bullets near the road while she was taking a walk.

• Nov. 5 – Staff at the Econolodge, West Fulton Street, Waupaca, reported that some guests were receiving threatening calls, then the people making the calls came to the hotel.

• Nov. 5 – Caller on the E4700 block of County Trunk K, Weyauwega, reported that a man she knew kicked in her door, then fled in his truck.

• Nov. 5 – Fleet Farm, Waupaca, reported retail theft.

• Nov. 5 – Caller living on the 1300 block of Wolf River Drive, Fremont, wanted to speak with an officer about a cat in her yard.

• Nov. 5 – Caller from E8000 block of Stage Road, New London, reported that his children were shining deer on Daily Road when someone shot at them.

• Nov. 4 – Caller from Tank Road, New London, reported a car driving 15 mph in the wrong lane of traffic that almost hit an oncoming vehicle.

• Nov. 4 – Caller from 300 block of Oak Street, Waupaca, reported that a woman who was 12 weeks pregnant was having seizures.

• Nov. 4 – Caller from the 300 block of Fifth Street, Waupaca, reported that a man called him in September and said he would receive a $9,000 grant, but he needed to buy a $200 iTunes card to cover the fees. Since then the caller has spent $5,050 on iTune cards.

• Nov. 4 – A caller on the 100 block of Maple Street, Waupaca, reported hearing two knocks on her door, then something smashed in her living room.

• Nov. 4 – A caller from the E3800 block of Denmark Road, Weyauwega, reported seeing a truck shining in the area, then hearing three to four gunshots in the woods between Denmark and Galilee roads.

• Nov. 3 – Little Wold High School in Manawa asked for officer assistance with a disruptive student.

• Nov. 3 – A caller from Moericke Road, Iola, asked authorities to check on her mother, who may be suicidal.

• Nov. 3 – A caller from the E9100 block of Fitzgerald Road, New London, reported that after his computer was hacked, someone claiming to be with Microsoft said they could fix it for $150-$200 and now they want to get back into his computer to remove their information.

• Nov. 3 – A pharmacy supervisor at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King reported a 100-count bottle of oxycodone was missing. There was no sign of forced entry.

• Nov. 3 – A caller from the 100 block of South Main Street, Iola, reported that her son found a black wallet in the trash bin.

• Nov. 3 – A caller from the N1800 block of William Drive, Waupaca, reported two loud trucks driving recklessly down the road and ditch diving on Emmons Creek and Rural roads.

• Nov. 3 – Caller from the 200 block of North Main Street, Clintonville, reported two teens using meth.

• Nov. 3 – Caller from the E6400 block of Garrity Road, Manawa, reported a cow walking down the middle of the road.

• Nov. 3 – Caller reported suspicious vehicles in the soccer field parking lot at Waupaca High School shortly after 10 p.m.

• Nov. 3 – A caller from a dairy farm on County Trunk X in Weyauwega reported that a worker was intoxicated and threatening to kill people.

• Nov. 2 – A 70-year-old woman on Shadow Lake Drive, Waupaca, reported losing money in a scam.

• Nov. 2 – A caller from the N2700 block of Duvenick Road, Waupaca, reported that someone broke into his car and damaged the ignition while he was in jail.

• Nov. 2 – A caller on State Highway 54 west of Waupaca reported that her husband threw all her clothes in the garbage. She said he had previously smashed a hole in the wall with his head.

• Nov. 2 – A caller from the 200 block of South Jackson Street, Iola, reported that a 23-year-old male has made suicidal comments and sent pictures of his arms cut after a conversation on Facebook.

• Nov. 2 – Caller on the 600 block of Oak Street, Waupaca, reported that she was receiving harassing Snapchats that said they were going to burn down her home.

• Nov. 1 – A caller from the Mukwa Town Hall on Weyauwega Road reported a black Pontiac Vibe in the parking lot. the keys were in the car, the mirror had been broken off and there were scrape marks on the pavement.

• Nov. 1 – A caller called from Maple Crest Funeral Home, State Highway 22 in Waupaca, and reported that someone stole files, clothes and money from her car while she was at a funeral.

• Nov. 1 – A caller in Huntley, Illinois, reported that her brother was a heroin addict who was suicidal and currently staying at the Ramada hotel in Waupaca.

• Nov. 1 – A caller from the N2600 block of Park Lane Drive, Waupaca, reported that an employee charged $8,000 to a company credit card without authorization.

• Nov. 1 – A caller from the E1500 block of Murray Lane, Waupaca, reported the theft of jewelry.

• Nov. 1 – A caller from the 400 block of Division Street, Iola, reported that her estranged husband violated a restraining order by sending her emails at her work and texting her 24 times in the past two days.

• Nov. 1 – A caller on the 100 block of Walnut Street, Manawa, reported that an acquaintance has been texting her all day and night and will not stop.

• Nov. 1 – A caller from the E2300 block of Nancy Lane in Farmington reported that someone hit his mailbox, kept going, then stopped in the middle of the road. The driver exited the vehicle and appeared to be intoxicated.

• Oct. 31 – The Assemblies of God district office, Berlin Street, Waupaca, reported $6,000 in fraudulent charges on a business credit card.

• Oct. 31 – A caller from the 2800 block of Otter Drive, Waupaca, reported a tool box missing from his truck.

• Oct. 31 – A caller from the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King reported that a resident threatened to do a mass shooting because he is angry at staff and mentally ill. He had gone to Wally’s Bar.

• Oct. 31 – A caller from the 500 block of Fifth Street, Waupaca, reported that his estranged wife had been leaving his 16-year-old son alone for months at a time with little food and no heat. He said the boy is safe with his father now.

• Oct. 31 – A caller from Scott Street, Waupaca, reported seeing a woman push down and kick her 7-year-old son, then lock him out of the house without a coat.

• Oct. 31 – A caller from the 300 block of Grove Street, Manawa, reported that a man wearing a black ski mask tried to break into his car.

• Oct. 31 – A caller from the N1300 block of Holmnlane Road, Waupaca, reported that a dog was in front of her residence and would not allow her 17-year-old daughter to exit her vehicle.

Crash in King

A woman was seriously injured at 11:26 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, after driving into a building at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King.

Mary R. Muirhead, 69, Waupaca, was attempting to pull into a parking stall when her foot slipped between the brake and the accelerator. She accidentally hit the accelerator.

She was transported to St. Michael’s Hospital in Stevens Point for suspected serious injuries.

She was wearing a seatbelt at the time.

Driver falls asleep

A Clintonvile woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident at 4:50 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Officers reported that Daisy Rae Lorge, 21, Clintonville, was southbound on East Main Street in the village of Embarass when she fell asleep, entered the ditch, collided with a brick light support, then struck a utility pole and a tree.

She was taken by ambulance for treatment of her injuries to ThedaCare Medical Center in Shawano.