Hansen, Judith “Judy” L. (Whiting)

Judith “Judy” L. (Whiting) Hansen, age 70 of Clintonville, passed away Saturday, November 4, 2017 at Kindred Hearts, Clintonville, after several years of battling cancer.

She was born in Jackson, Michigan, on October 16, 1947 to Edna J. (Poole) Whiting and the late Kenneth G. Whiting. As a girl, Judy grew up on the family’s small farm and had all of the great experiences that come with farm life. She attended Northwest High School, graduating in 1965, and was later employed by Walker Mfg. in Jackson. Judy married Darrell Konopka in 1967; the couple then separated after a time. She later met and was united in marriage to John Bergquist in 1973 and the couple eventually settled in Hortonville, WI. John passed away after a sudden heart attack in 1983. Judy later was set up on a blind date with Raymond Hansen and the two were married on June 14, 1986 at St. Martin Lutheran Church, Clintonville. She worked along side her husband for many years at the Spur station; later called Ray’s Mobil, in Clintonville on S. Main St. Judy did much of the administration work at the station, but her favorite part was chatting with the customers throughout the day. She loved to attend her children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events, as well as simply spending time with them. Judy also had a love for shopping, all animals, and working in her flower beds when she was able. Judy will always be remembered for her radiant smile, and as a beloved mother, daughter, sister, grandmother and friend.

She is survived by: daughter, Valerie (Louie) DeJesus, Clintonville; son, Kevin (Stephanie) Konopka, Naperville, IL; mother, Edna Whiting, Jackson, MI; seven grandchildren; brothers: Gene Whiting, Zagreb, Croatia and Geoff Whiting, Warrenton, VA; and special friend, Wayne Bartz, Shawano. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Hansen, and a son, Gregory Bergquist.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at the Eberhardt-Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory, Clintonville, with the Rev. Kurt Kluge officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. An online guestbook is available at eberhardtstevenson.com

The family is most grateful to the staff Kindred Hearts Assisted Living for the excellent care and kindness shown to Judy.