Lick, Ryan P.

Ryan P. Lick, age 29, of Waupaca, WI passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 3, 2017.

Ryan was born on February 4, 1988 in Neenah, WI to his parents, Nathan and Kimberly (Burns) Lick. He graduated from Waupaca High School in 2006. Ryan began working at the Waupaca Foundry shortly after graduating but was employed with Big Dog Truck Washing at the time of his passing. Ryan’s favorite season was duck season. You would always find him sitting on the marsh opening day in the wee hours of the morning just waiting on the ducks. Ryan also had many other passions such as his love for the outdoors and animals, four wheeling, fishing, deer hunting to get that trophy buck for the wall and hitting the road, hopping on his Harley with the destination set to nowhere, just to have the wind in his face, but there was nothing more important to him than his daughter, Hailey. She was his true pride and joy. Hailey is so lucky that God chose him to be her Daddy because there is no one that could possibly have loved her more than him. Ryan loved to spend time with his family and never passed up an opportunity to play Candyland with his nephews. Despite his hard outer shell, Ryan had the most tender heart you’d ever find. He would do anything for anybody even if that left him without. Ryan struggled with many demons, be it health or otherwise, but he never let that define him. He always tried to be the best dad, uncle, son and brother he could be which is what truly matters. Nothing and no one could ever take that away from him.

Ryan leaves behind his parents, Nathan and Kim; his daughter, Hailey Lick, Waupaca; his sister, Betsy (Daniel) Botting; Manawa; his two nephews, Bryce Bartel and Cash Botting, Manawa; his grandmother, Harriet Lick, Waupaca; his special friends, Cassy Olson (Hailey’s Mom), Erika Johnson, Rachel Brewer and Keenan Morgan all of Waupaca along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Ryan is joined in heaven by his grandparents, Ed and Linda Burns and Fred Lick.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to Keenan Morgan, from Keenan’s Corner, for everything he is doing to help those that are struggling in this community.

A visitation will be held at Holly Funeral Home in Waupaca on Wednesday evening from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. A Celebration of Ryan’s Life will be held at Victory Church in Waupaca on Thursday, November 9 at 10 a.m. Friends may call at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of services. Pastor Rich Engle will officiate. Burial will be in the Barton Cemetery, Town of Farmington. Holly Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.