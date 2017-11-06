Madson, Donald L.

Donald L. Madson, age 64 of Ogdensburg, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, November 5, 2017.

Don was born on February 17, 1953 in Milwaukee, to the late Lawrence and Dorothy (Knutson) Madson. Don was united in marriage to Cynthia (Schloemer) Van Den Hout on July 11, 2005. Don loved working on his antique tractors and enjoyed going to as many tractor pulls that he could. Don also loved older Mopar cars. He enjoyed watching all the wild life in his backyard. Don grew up in Manawa and had his final home in Ogdensburg.

Don leaves behind his wife Cindy; stepson Eric (Rachel) Van Den Hout, Berlin; daughters, Angela (Leon Jr.) Fietzer, Manawa and Stephanie Madson (Wendall Peeters), Clintonville; grandchildren, Kobe and Kade Kreb, Dawson Van Den Hout, Levi Fietzer, Alex Madson, Nicole and Trisha Schertz and siblings, Gloria (Tom) Mulroy, Rick (Penny) Madson, June Buchholz (Creston Long) and Darlene (Kent) Sherman. Don is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends. Don was preceded in death by his parents and stepdad, Joe Nicholson.

Per family's wishes there will be no services.