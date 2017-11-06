Ostrander, Donald R.

Donald R. Ostrander, age 78, of Weyauwega, died peacefully on Saturday, November 4, 2017 at his residence.

He was born on May 14, 1939 in Seneca, Wisconsin, son of the late Edward and Ethel (Sterling) Ostrander. On July 14, 1956, he was united in marriage to Elaine O’Connell. Don owned his own business in construction for many years. He was also a cheese-maker. In retirement, he drove bus for the handicap. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, but especially enjoyed being with his family. He was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Weyauwega.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Elaine; children: Jeff (Polly) Ostrander, Brenda (Luke) Petit, Barry (Sandy) Ostrander, Carla (Roy) Kester; grandchildren: Ryan, Nick, Adele, Sarah, Sharon, Amber, Brandon, Tyler, Marie, Kathy, Donald, Noah and Paige; step-grandchildren: Audrey, Annessa, John, Terry, Nathan, Lonnie, Miranda; great-grandchildren: Aiden, Akira, Ava, Ella, Lilly, Isabella, Christopher, Madison, Alexis, Hailee, Marta, Jackson, Lucas, Daniel, Colton, Boone and a great-grandchild on the way; step-great-grandchildren: Zander, Chris, Caitlin, Colton, Drew, Mason, Bristol, Maverick, Sully, and many more relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, sister, and a daughter Denita Taber.

The Funeral Mass for Don will be held on Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Weyauwega with Fr. Xavier Santiago officiating. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Weyauwega. A visitation for Don will be held at the church on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. The Cline-Hanson-Dahlke Funeral and Cremation Services of Weyauwega is serving the family.