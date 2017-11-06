Veterans Day dedication

CLOSE

Ceremony planned at park

By Holly Neumann

A dedication of the memorial at the Manawa Area Veterans Freedom Park begins at noon Saturday, Nov. 11.

“We will open the ceremony with reveille, followed by The Star Spangled Banner and the raising of the American flag,” John Smith said. “That will be followed by the raising of the service branch flags while their song is being played. Pastor Tom Thema will lead us in the Pledge of Allegiance and the opening prayer.”

Smith will welcome everyone to the dedication service and veteran David Sarna and Sydney Bailey, a Little Wolf High School senior who completed her basic training this past summer, will give speeches.

The high school band and chorus will add several musical performances.

A formal dedication speech by Smith will end the ceremony.

“Everyone is invited to look for their loved one’s name on the wall and enjoy the beautiful memorial dedicated to our military veterans,” Smith said. “This will also be an opportunity to have the public look at the shelter house and get an idea of what the family half of the park will look like when completed.”

Project backpack will serve brats and chili at the shelter house immediately following the ceremony.