Woman charged with child sex crimes

A woman is accused of sexually assaulting two teens.

Nicole M. Simon, 30, Clintonville, is charged with five counts of sexual assault of a child in a group home.

One of the boys told investigators that Simon started working at the group home in the town of Lebanon in early October.

According to the criminal complaint, he said Simon came to the group home on her day off on Oct. 19 and asked him and another boy to come to her Clintonville apartment and help her move a couch. She later offered to cook him a meal.

While the boy was lying on a bed, Simon allegedly performed a sex act with him.

The boy told police he felt he had to have sex with Simon because she was in a position of power at the group home.

Another boy told police he and Simon had sex on the living room floor.

She remains in custody on a $2,500 cash bond with the conditions that she have no contact with any juveniles except her own children and her brother.