Christmas show at Bear Lake

“Let Me Be Frank” Christmas Productions will perform at Bear Lake Resort in Manawa at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11.

Frank Hermans first became involved in the theater in middle school and then later in high school and college.

In 1994 he saw that St. Norbert was holding auditions for “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dream Coat”. He wanted the role of Joseph, but being 6-foot-3 and weighing 240 lbs., he knew he wouldn’t get the part.

Hermans did, however, get the part of “Reuben,” the oldest brother.

“That was probably the most influential time in my life” Hermans said.

Frank’s Dinner Theater’s first show was February 2000 at the Sports Corner in DePere in an upstairs banquet room. They then moved to the SC Grand and were there until 2007 when they moved to the Meyer Theatre in Green Bay.

They have been voted “Best in the Bay” seven years running.

Most of the proceeds from the show will be donated to the Manawa Area Veterans Freedom Park.

Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at Bear Lake, Smith’s Manawa Steakhouse, Carbon Freckle, Deja Brew and Hello Beautiful.

For more information, email dksarna09@gmail.com or call 920-470-1429