New Eagle Scout

Rep. Kevin Petersen recognizes Eagle Scout Ryan Krieser with a citation.

Ryan M. Krieser has achieved Boy Scout’s highest rank, Eagle Scout.

Krieser, 18, was a member of Boy Scout Troop 23, sponsored by St. Rose Church in Clintonville under the leadership of Scoutmaster Mark Shepard.

Krieser began his scouting career as a Tiger Cub with Pack 3028 in 2006 and continued through Cub Scouting to achieve the highest award, the Arrow of Light, in 2011.

As a member of Troop 23, Krieser has held numerous leadership positions including Librarian, Assistant Patrol Leader, Patrol Leader, Senior Patrol Leader and Troop Chaplain. He has earned 29 merit badges, the AWASE Award, the Kayaking Award and the World Conservation Award. Krieser attended National Youth Leadership Training at Camp Hiawatha in Munising, Michigan. He was inducted into the Kon Wapos Lodge of the Order of the Arrow and completed his ordeal in 2013.

Krieser has attended many camp outings at Camp Tesomas in Rhinelander, Gardner Dam Boy Scout Camp in White Lake and Bear Paw Scout Camp in Mountain.

For his Eagle Scout Service Project, Krieser coordinated a work crew that established a new snow shoe trail for the Mosquito Hill Nature Center outside of New London. Under his direction, scouts and adult volunteers completed the project that took more than 50 man-hours.

The son of Kelly Krieser of New London and Tracy Pensis of Clintonville, Krieser is a senior at Clintonville High School.

He earned his Eagle Scout rank on April 20 and received his Eagle Award during a court of honor ceremony Oct. 28. He was recognized by the state of Wisconsin and received a citation from Rep. Kevin Petersen at this ceremony.