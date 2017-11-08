Christmas swag sale

Theatrical troupe raising funds

By Scott Bellile

The Wolf River Theatrical Troupe will sell handmade fresh cut swags and baskets for the holidays.

The sales are scheduled for two days this month: from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25.

The sales will be held at Festival Foods, 308 N. Shawano St. The first date coincides with the grocery store’s deer hunting sale.

Swags will cost $25 while baskets will be $20.

All proceeds are used for improvements to the WRTT theater and building at 304 St. John’s Place.

“These swags make a big hit every year because they are fresh and unique and last for weeks and weeks,” WRTT President Margie Brown said.

Debbie Martin, WRTT member, said buyers can expect their swags to last well beyond the holidays. She has seen her swags last at least three months and into Easter before.

Volunteer Debbie Kamba along with WRTT member Mark Grossman supply the evergreen branches that become the swags.

Kamba does much of the production but gets help from a few members of WRTT.

The swags are decorated with items such as pinecones, Christmas ornaments, bells, silk poinsettias and dried leaves. Some carry color themes like Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers.

WRTT sells 100 to 120 each year, Kamba said.

“It’s become a really good fundraiser for us,” Kamba said.

Later this month WRTT plans to put people further into the holiday spirit with a production of “A Good Old-Fashioned Big Family Christmas.”

The play will be staged at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30, Friday, Dec. 1, and Thursday through Saturday, Dec. 7-9. There will also be a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday, Dec. 2.

The comedy written by Pat Cook focuses on the Stewart family’s effort to plan a large Christmas gathering at their house. Anyone who has seen “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” can predict it will not go well.

Tickets can be reserved by calling Judy McDaniel at 920-982-6060.