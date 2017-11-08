Dohm charged with battery

A woman is in jail after kicking an officer during her arrest.

Ashley J. Dohm, 29, Weyauwega, was charged Nov. 7 with battery to an officer, possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony bail jumping.

At 1:10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, Weyauwega Police Officer Justin Malueg was on patrol when he saw a vehicle traveling south on North Mill Street.

Malueg reported he could not read the rear license plate because the lamp was defective.

While Malueg was following the vehicle, Officer Heather Dahm pulled in between his squad car and the other vehicle.

Dahm also reported being unable to read the plate, so she made a traffic stop.

Once they were able to read the plate, Malueg checked the registration and found it was registered to Dohm.

According to the criminal complaint, Dohm’s driver license was suspended and there was an warrant for her arrest for failure to pay child support.

Malueg noted there were multiple air fresheners in the car and Dohm was not making eye contact with him.

“Ashley informed me that she hasn’t used meth since two weeks ago,” Malueg reported. “She said she was currently going through withdrawals.”

Malueg handcuffed Dohm with her arms in front and placed her in his squad car.

When Malueg returned to the Dohm’s car, he noticed the aroma of burnt marijuana. He informed Dohm he would be searching her car.

Dohm became upset, then began banging her cuffed hands against the squad car’s window.

Malueg removed Dohm from his squad car in order to cuff her hands behind her back. She reportedly began yelling for her mother to remove Dohm’s purse from her car. Both officers were holding her.

Dohm’s mother came out of her house and walked toward the vehicle, the complaint says.

Malueg reported that the mother refused to go back and began to enter the vehicle.

When Malueg released Dohm to deal with the mother, Dohm struggled with Officer Dahm and allegedly kicked her multiple times.

Dahm subsequently searched Dohm’s vehicle and reported finding several needles, methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Dohm is currently in custody on a $2,500 cash bond.

In May, Dohm was one of eight people charged following a months-long drug investigation.

She is accused of selling a gram of meth for $120 to a police informant on March 8. At the time, Dohm was out on a $1,000 signature bond after being charged with obstructing an officer on Feb. 13.

On May 19, she was charged with delivery of methamphetamine and misdemeanor bail jumping. She was released from custody on a $1,000 signature bond.