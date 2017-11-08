Madrigals host Yuletide Feast

Tickets for Waupaca High School's annual Madrigal Yuletide Feast are available. Pictured are last year's Madrigal Singers. Submitted Photo

Dinner tickets available

Tickets are on sale for Waupaca High School Music Department’s 24th annual Madrigal Yuletide Feast.

This year’s dinner will take place on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 9-10, in the high school commons.

Seating is limited each evening and is by mail-in order form only.

Forms are available in the Waupaca High School main office and at the Waupaca Area Chamber of Commerce.

Reservations forms must be postmarked by Monday, Nov. 20.

The dinner is a fundraising event for the Music Department.

Seating each evening will begin at 5 p.m.

The feasting and entertainment will begin at 5:30 p.m.

The Renaissance festivity will include a wassail bowl and several courses of a catered meal, with songs of the season.

The high school’s Madrigal Singers will transport all to another time with food, fanfare, words and music.

