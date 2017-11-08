WFHS starts fishing club

Idea came from student

By Angie Landsverk

A Weyauwega-Fremont High School student’s idea to start a fishing club is moving forward.

“It feels great that my idea became a reality so quickly,” said Noah Greening.

Last month, the district’s school board approved the creation of the new club.

Kyle Scherwinski presented the idea on behalf of the students interested in it.

He is an English teacher at the high school and agreed to be the club’s adviser.

Greening approached Scherwinski about three weeks into this school year with his idea, after first talking to High School Principal Jeremy Schroeder about it.

Schroeder recommended Greening talk to Scherwinski, because the principal knew Scherwinski enjoys fishing.

This is Scherwinski’s third year teaching in the school district, and he is also the assistant forensics coach and in charge of the Gamer’s Club.

“He really wanted to do this, because he felt like there wasn’t anything for him to do at the school. Fishing is his sport,” Scherwinski said of Greening.

Greening said he had been thinking about the idea for a couple months.

He thought a fishing club was a good idea for the high school and said he got excited thinking about the possibility.

“I started fishing when I was a little tiny kid,” Greening said. “I love to fish, and what I enjoy the most is hanging out with my friends.”

Scherwinski told Greening he was willing to advise the group, but suggested they first have a meeting to see who would be interested in being part of the club.

“I think we had 15 to 20 students the first day. That was just with announcements over the speaker,” Scherwinski said.

At least 30 students are now interested.

Ted Lantvit joined “because I thought it was a great opportunity to get involved in after-school activities. I am not a good fisherman at all, but I know this is one of the best ways to get experience.”

Chloe Heisler also joined because she loves to fish.

“I go fishing with my family all the time. Fishing is my family’s way of bonding,” she said.

Since receiving board approval, the club has become a member of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Fishing Association.

Scherwinski said he hopes the club is able to participate in fishing tournaments this winter.

The club’s fundraising ideas include making and painting jigs to sell and building and selling ice shanties.

The new club is in need of tip-ups, ice fishing rods, safety gear and open water gear.

Those interested in helping the club obtain those items may email Scherwinski at kscherwinski@wfsd.k12.wi.us.

He said there will also be opportunities for community service, including river clean-ups.

Heisler wants to get the Wisconsin Veterans Home at King involved, so students may fish with veterans.

Lantvit said he wants to see the fishing club win competitions and get more members over the next few years.

“I think these opportunities are great to take, because it gets you involved in a bunch of activities and you meet a lot of people all over Wisconsin in tournaments and make new friends that have the same interest as you do,” he said.

Greening appreciates the school board’s approval to start the fishing club.

“I also would like to thank Mr. Sherwinski for being a cool teacher and adviser,” he said.

Scherwinski said the new club is attracting a variety of students.

“It’s a positive connection with school and just another opportunity for students to have a group and do something that they enjoy,” he said.