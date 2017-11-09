Cooking Mom returns

Amy Hanten to visit Manawa

By Holly Neumann

Cooking mom Amy Hanten will be in Manawa on Thursday, Nov. 16 for an evening of cooking fun at the Manawa Masonic Center. Submitted Photo

The Manawa Chamber of Commerce will host “An Evening with the Cooking Mom, Amy Hanten” at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, at the Masonic Center in Manawa.

“I love taking my show on the road so to speak,” said Hanten. “It’s so fun to get out there. I love meeting people who watch my show or enjoy my website and really dig my style and down to earth recipes.”

Her mission is to get people back to the table and cooking and eating together.

“We are all so busy these days that sadly family dinners are becoming a thing of the past,” she said. “I’m trying to bring them back. I always say ‘magic’ happens at the dinner table and I believe it.”

Hanten went on to say that she had a blast during her last visit to Manawa.

“It was the nicest crowd ever,” she said. “I really feel the love when I do small town shows like this. You are my people.”

During the show, she will make a complete three-course meal.

“Come hungry,” she said. “These aren’t samples. You are going to get a full dinner.”

She will also share three of her favorite fall recipes.

“I don’t want to give it all away because who doesn’t like a few surprises,” Hanten said. “I will tell you I think you’ll love my elegant chicken dish with Swiss cheese and ham in a lovely cream sauce.”

A fall salad and dessert will also be made.

“If you like caramel and apples, I think you’ll eat up every bit of dessert,” she said.

New to the show this year will be VIP tables.

VIP guests will be able to sit right up front and have a special meet and greet with Hanten. In addition, they will also be sampling some of her favorite pre-dinner appetizers as well.

“My hope is that you’ll have a great night out and then you’ll go home and want to make all of these recipes for your family and friends,” she said.

Vendors from Norwex, Doterra Essentials Oils, Pampered Chef, Tupperware, DuPont cheese and more will have items for sale.

Doors will open at 4 p.m.

“This is a great way to bring folks back to Manawa,” said Tori Pirk, promotion manager for the chamber. “The experience to meet Amy, learn different menus and show what Manawa has to offer.”

Hanten will also be selling both of her cookbooks that evening for a special rate.

Tickets are required for this event and can be purchased at Eastling Insurance, Sturm Memorial Library, Premier Community Bank or online at www.brownpapertickets.com. Deadline for online purchases is Nov. 13.

Ticket prices are $25 per person in advance or $30 per person at the door, and includes dinner. VIP tables are $40 per person.