Rotary awards school grants

Funds support teacher projects

Waupaca Breakfast Rotary Club awarded nine education grants totaling $7,323 for projects submitted by Waupaca teachers.

The high school projects were for upgrading of automotive lab equipment, a farming project for agriculture classes plus funding for the Student At-Risk program and the Rube-Goldberg Competition.

The elementary school projects approved were materials for two programs to enhance science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) learning, a program for pre-kindergarten early childhood development and ukuleles for music classes.

The special education teachers were awarded funds for STEM learning and sensory items to help meet student needs.

Three key fund-raisers – the Rotary Summer Concert, Oktoberfest, and Casino Royal and Dance – provide money for Rotary Education Grants.

Rotary also provides other educational funding for student scholarships, student international exchange programs, high school music department enhancements, student community service recognition programs and youth education seminars.

“Actively supporting education in the Waupaca area is a key mission of the Rotary Club” said Wes Klages, Education Grant Program chairman. “The objective of the grant program is to award a moderate amount of funding for projects that can provide a significant benefit to student education; projects that otherwise might not be possible. Over is the eight years of the program we’ve been able provide $75,773 to fund 81 projects proposed by Waupaca teachers”