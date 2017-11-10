Berto, Thomas A.

Thomas “Tom” A. Berto, age 72, New London passed away on Tuesday, November 7, 2017.

He was born on February 10, 1945, son of the late Gordon and Lois Berto. On February 3, 2001, Tom was united in marriage to Edie Coe. He was hired by Waupaca County Sherriff’s Department in 1971, later becoming Deputy Sheriff and retired as a sergeant.

Tom is survived by his wife Edie; children: Ed Berto (special friend Shannon), Royalton; Teresa (Neal) Heimbruch, Manawa; Kathleen (Peter) Solberg, Sparta; Kari (David) Bunting, Marinette; Bobbie Jo Ort, Colorado; and Billie Jo (Joe) Nakashima, Appleton; grandchildren: Ronald R.T. Berto; Devin (Sean) Kanaman; Shandel (Steve) Schantner; Kassandra Kietzmann; Kaitlyn and Keagan Solberg; Alex, Sebastian, Konner and Chasity Bunting; Declan Van De Yacht, Dominik and Wyatt Nakashima; great-grandchildren, Wesley, Shelby and Heather; siblings: Arn (Helen) Berto, Sturgeon Bay; John (Shawn) Berto, Michigan; Donna (Larry) Hansen, Waupaca; Karen (Sanford) Straw, Waukesha; and Rhonda (Todd) Utermoehlen, Tennessee and a sister-in-law, Robin Berto. He is further survived by nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Gordon “Skip” and Kenneth (Andrea).

A memorial services for Tom will be held on Saturday, November 18, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. at Cline & Hanson Funeral Home, New London. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. www.clinehansonfuneralhome.com

Special thank you to the staff at ThedaCare Hospice for the wonderful care they gave Tom.