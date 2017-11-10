Criminal sentencing

Recent convictions, sentencing and dismissals from felony cases in Waupaca County Circuit Court.

• Judge Raymond Huber sentenced Benjamin J. Stilp, 47, Clintonville, to three years in prison and three years of extended supervision.

A jury found Stilp guilty of a ninth drunken driving offense.

Huber also revoked Stilp’s license for 36 months, ordered him to install an ignition interlock device on his vehicle for 36 months and assessed hi $2,365 in fines and court costs.

• Huber sentenced Deangelo L. Fonder, 21, Waupaca County jail, to 30 months in prison and 36 months of extended supervision.

Founder was convicted of battery by a prisoner and felony expelling a bodily substance by a prisoner.

On Jan. 4, Fonder was charged with 16 counts, including battery to an officer, resisting an officer, burglary, credit card theft and identity theft. He was held in custody on a $5,000 cash bond.

On March 9, Fonder was convicted on earlier charges of concealing stolen property. Huber placed him on two years of probation, stayed a sentence of 60 days in jail and assessed him $1,472. Fonder was released from jail.

On March 17, Fonder was charged with aggravated battery. The prosecutor requested a cash bond, but Huber released Fonder on a $1,000 signature bond.

On May 22, Fonder was convicted of the aggravated battery charge. Huber placed him on three years of probation and stayed a sentence of 60 days in jail, which can be used at his probation agent’s discretion.

Also on May 22, Huber revoked Fonder’s probation on the concealing stolen property charges and sentenced him to nine months in jail.

On May 31, Fonder spit on, choked and assaulted a deputy at the Waupaca County jail.

• Judge Vicki Clussman placed Wendy A. Krueger, 41, Appleton on 18 months probation.

Krueger was convicted of felony bail jumping and obstructing an officer. Charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed but read into the record for sentencing purposes.

Clussman also imposed and stayed 120 days in jail as a condition of probation and assessed Krueger $961.

• Clussman placed April S. Guantes, 24, Milwaukee, on one year of probation and assessed her $1,329.

Guantes was convicted of disorderly conduct, which was amended from maintaining a drug trafficking place, and illegal possession of a prescription drug.

Conditions of Guantes’ probation include an alcohol and drug assessment and to submit to any treatment deemed appropriate by her probation agent.

• Clussman placed Craymer W. Gunter, 64, Waupaca, on two years of probation, stayed a sentence of 90 days in jail and assessed him $518 in court costs.

Gunter was convicted of felony delivery of marijuana. Charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed but read into the record.

• Huber placed Dominic M. Schuelke, 19, Appleton, on three years of probation and assessed him $1,985 in court costs and restitution.

Schuelke was convicted of felony forgery. A misdemeanor charge of theft was dismissed but read into the record.

Huber stayed a sentence of 90 days in jail, which can be used at his agent’s discretion. If Schuelke’s probation is revoked he will have 72 days credit for the time he remained in custody on a $2,000 cash bond.

• Clussman placed Mark R. Winkler, 61, Waupaca, on two years of probation and assessed him $1,404.

Winkler was convicted of felony possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor bail jumping.

• Clussman placed Courtland D. Fritz, 53, Waupaca County jail, on two years of probation and sentenced him to nine months in jail.

Fritz was convicted of possession of methamphetamine and possession of narcotics.

Fritz will spend an additional nine months in jail due to his probation being revoked on an earlier credit card fraud conviction.

If Fritz enrolls in and successfully completes the Drug Court treatment program, he will be eligible for part of his jail sentence being stayed.

• Huber sentenced Jon J. Morgan, 20, Dodge Correctional Institution, to 30 days in jail to be served consecutively to the 18-month prison sentence he is currently serving.

Morgan was convicted of felony possession of marijuana in October and his probation on a 2015 burglary conviction was revoked in September.

• Clussman placed Bradley J. Bellile, 44, Waupaca, on one year of probation and assessed him $518.

Bellile was convicted of felony bail jumping. Misdemeanor charges of battery and disorderly conduct were dismissed but read into the record.

• Judge Troy Nielsen imposed and stayed 90 days in jail and placed Lawrence W. Van Maastricht Jr., 51, New London, on 18 months of probation.

Van Maastricht was convicted illegal possession of prescription drugs and possession of marijuana.

Conditions of his probation include that he not possess any illegal drugs and participate in any counseling deemed appropriate by his agent.

• Clussman placed Justin G. Enders, 19, Waupaca, on 18 months of probation and assessed him $3,975 in restitution and court costs.

Enders was convicted of misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct. He was originally charged with child enticement and sexual assault of a child.

If Enders successfully completes his probation, his record will be expunged.

• Huber placed Jacob E. Hutchinson, 39, New London, on two years of probation and assessed him $1,220.

Hutchinson was convicted of felony retail theft.

Huber also stayed a sentence of 90 days in jail, which can be used at his agent’s discretion.

• Huber placed Kendall E. Koch, 20, Kewaskum, on five years of probation.

Koch was convicted of burglary and a misdemeanor theft charge was dismissed but read into the record.

Conditions of Koch’s probation include seven months in jail with three months stayed. He must also pay $2,355 in restitution and court costs, maintain full-time employment or enroll in full-time education, not possess any illegal drugs, and abide by any treatment recommended by his agent.

Koch will serve an additional nine months in jail because his probation was revoked for a possession of methamphetamine conviction.

• Clussman placed Christopher W. Sorby, 34, Hortonville, on one year of probation with 90 days in jail.

Sorby was convicted of operating a vehicle with a controlled substance (third offense) while a minor was in the vehicle, operating after revocation and possession of marijuana.

Clussman also assessed Sorby $3,505 in fines and court costs and revoked his license for 48 months. She ordered Sorby to install an ignition interlock device for 12 months, undergo alcohol and other drugs assessment and enroll in a Driver Safety Plan.

• Huber sentenced Wesley W. Caswell, 41, Clintonville, to time served and assessed him $543 in court costs.

Caswell was convicted of misdemeanor conduct. Charges of felony strangulation, substantial battery and felony bail jumping were dismissed but read into the record.

Caswell was held in custody for 13 months on a $5,000 cash bond. He currently faces a felony charge of battery by a prisoner.

• Clussman sentenced Penny E. Alexander, 48, Tigerton, to five days in jail and assessed her $518 in court costs.

Alexander was convicted of felony possession of marijuana.

• Huber ordered Richard E. Kumber, 49, Manawa, to pay $1,044 in restitution and court costs.

Kumber was convicted of misdemeanor theft.

A felony charge of burglary was dismissed but read into the record.

• Clussman placed Matthew G. David, 30, Waupaca, on two years of probation and stayed a sentence of 45 days in jail.

David was convicted of attempted theft and criminal damage to property. Charges of burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed and read into the record.

Clussman also sentenced David to six months in jail after revoking his probation for an earlier conviction of misdemeanor bail jumping.

• Huber sentenced Casie L. Bessette, 21, Taycheedah Correctional Institution, to one year in jail after revoking her probation.

Bessette was convicted in Waupaca County in October 2016 of possession of narcotics and felony bail jumping.

Shawano County also revoked her probation for possession of a controlled substance and felony bail jumping.

Huber ordered that Bessette’s year in jail be served concurrently to her current prison sentence.

She is scheduled for release from prison in December 2018.