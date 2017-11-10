FFA at national convention

Waupaca earns Three-Star Award

By Abby Perket

Local FFA members went ot the 2017 National FFA Convention held in Indianapolis, Indiana Oct. 24-27.

The 11 students were accompanied by Rene Lehman and Jim and Jenny Peglow.

Everlah Riley and Paige Swanson were on the convention stage to be acknowledged as a recipient of the Three-Star Chapter award. This award recognizes chapters have activities to help grow leaders, build communities and strengthening agriculture.

Taylor Eilers was honored as the 2017 National Sheep Production Entrepreneurship proficiency runner-up. Brett Koski was recognized as the 2017 National Agriculture Mechanics Repair and Maintenance Entrepreneurship proficiency runner-up.

FFA members attended the career expo, workshops and sessions at the convention. Keynote speakers included Laila Ali, an undefeated boxing champion, TV host and author, as well as Mick Eberling, a motivational speaker.

The Waupaca FFA also built a convention booth that represented the state of Wisconsin. All Waupaca students worked the booth and they handed out 400 pounds of cheese and 165 pounds of dried and sweetened cranberries, along with magnets and cow figurines.

Students toured Trek Bike Company in Waterloo where they learned how 3-D printers were used to make bikes, watched a paint robot, learned how decals were made and attached, observed bike parts being constructed and bikes being assembled. They also learned Trek customized bikes can be ordered to the customer’s specifications.

Members also attended the Runaway June and Rascal Flatts Concert on Wednesday evening.

The FFA has chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.

Abby Perket is the chapter reporter for the Waupaca FFA.