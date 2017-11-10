Meyer, Russell H. Sr.

Russell H. Meyer, Sr., age 91, of Saxeville, passed away Tuesday, November 7, 2017.

Russ was born in Random Lake, WI to the late Theron and Rose (Freimann) Meyer. He graduated from Messmer High School in 1943. On June 30, 1956 he married Ardelle Westen. Russ was a veteran of WWII, serving in the U.S. Army in the Phillipines for 19 months, for which he was awarded two Bronze Battle Stars. He began working in the automobile business in Milwaukee in 1951 and moved to Saxeville in 1980 where he continued doing business in Saxeville and Wild Rose until retiring in 2009. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. When not in the woods, lake or stream, you’d likely find him playing poker or sheepshead, or riding in his truck, checking out the countryside with his beloved hunting dog. He was a member of the Wild Rose Lions Club, Ducks Unlimited, and Trout Unlimited. He was also a loyal Waupaca Lakemen fan. Russ had a great love for his church. He was an active member of St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church at which time he served as a trustee for six years, also on the Core Committee for the new church as well as the parish council.

Survivors include his loving wife, Ardelle; children: Russell Jr. (Sue) Meyer of Green Bay, Patricia (Dale) Klapmeier of Duluth, MN and Lisa (Correy) Andersen of Waupaca; grandchildren: Ryan Klapmeier, Blake Klapmeier, Luke (Sara) Behm and Connor Andersen; and one sister, Gloria Zobel of FL. He is also survived by nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends, his hunting and fishing buddies, as well as many auction and poker friends. He was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Theron “Bud” and Edith Meyer and brother-in-law, Robert Zobel.

The funeral Mass will be held Thursday, November 16, 2017 at 4 p.m. at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, Waupaca, with Fr. Amalraj Roche officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 1:30 p.m. until the time of Mass. Full military honors will follow the service at the church. Burial will take place at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Cemetery at a later date.

The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to Julie McDaniel of Synergy HomeCare, Fr. Amal and Fr. Jim Vennix for their spiritual support, Dr. Sletten, Dr. Bob and Sandee Peterson and the ThedaCare Medical Center-Waupaca Inpatient Team. Thank you also to Jacci of Maple Crest Funeral Home for assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made in Russell’s name to the Wisconsin Parkinson Association or St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church.